National Hispanic Energy Council Launches Campaign to Lower Excessive Energy Burden Placed on Hispanic Households

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO