Palm Beach County, FL

National Hispanic Energy Council Launches Campaign to Lower Excessive Energy Burden Placed on Hispanic Households

By US Energy Media
oilmanmagazine.com
 2 days ago
WPBF News 25

Hundreds of business leaders gather at Treasure Coast Business Summit

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — More than 100 vendors, exhibitors and sponsors gathered at the annual Treasure Coast Business Summit in Port St. Lucie Thursday. "It also helps introduce other businesses to partner with other companies and it gets bigger and better every single year," St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend told WPBF 25 News.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
fau.edu

Climate Change Consensus Endures in Florida

Belief in climate change among Florida adults has climbed to more than 90 percent, including 84 percent of self-identified Republicans, according to a new analysis of the seven sequenced surveys. Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians’...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on

While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MIDDLE SCHOOLER ATTACKED FOR TIKTOK VIDEO, FAMILY SUES

CLAIM: STUDENT WAS TARGETED FOR THE “SKULL CRUSHER”… OTHER KIDS HAD CELLPHONES READY TO RECORD… WHERE WERE THE TEACHERS? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A horrific attack at Boca Raton Middle School has led to the filing of a major lawsuit against […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

