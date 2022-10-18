National Hispanic Energy Council Launches Campaign to Lower Excessive Energy Burden Placed on Hispanic Households

Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Hundreds of business leaders gather at Treasure Coast Business Summit
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — More than 100 vendors, exhibitors and sponsors gathered at the annual Treasure Coast Business Summit in Port St. Lucie Thursday. "It also helps introduce other businesses to partner with other companies and it gets bigger and better every single year," St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend told WPBF 25 News.
Boynton Beach votes to give low-income seniors additional homestead exemptions
City votes to give low-income seniors additional homestead exemptions There are few populations more vulnerable in society than low-income seniors. Like everyone else, they have to deal with rising prices...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County looking to fill 9,000 hospitality jobs at hiring event
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The hospitality industry in Palm Beach County needs about 90,000 employees to run smoothly, but a month shy of the busy season, more than 9,000 are still needed. Dozens of restaurants, hotels and attractions from across the county held a job fair to try...
fau.edu
Climate Change Consensus Endures in Florida
Belief in climate change among Florida adults has climbed to more than 90 percent, including 84 percent of self-identified Republicans, according to a new analysis of the seven sequenced surveys. Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians’...
Treasure Coast citrus growers say Hurricane Ian contributed to suffering crop
The price of orange juice may soon be going up as Florida’s citrus crop continues to plummet. Experts said greening disease is a big part of the problem.
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on
While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
2 new affordable housing projects approved in Palm Beach Co.
Commissioners in Palm Beach County have approved the construction of two new affordable housing multi-family projects.
Former Riviera Beach Housing Authority chairman charged with extortion
The former chairman of the Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing federal charges after federal authorities said he received kickback payments.
wlrn.org
Palm Beach County schools ask voters to renew property tax increase on November ballot - explained
As voters in Palm Beach County prepare to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, they'll see a question on the back of their ballot about a referendum for school safety, teachers and operational needs. The school district is requesting millions of dollars to fund those programs. WLRN's Wilkine Brutus...
cw34.com
New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
Palm Beach State College leaders applaud student tipster to mass shooting threats
An anonymous Palm Beach State College student filed a tip that led to the arrest of Saul Allain Jean, a fellow student who is accused of making online posts that threatened to carry out a mass shooting and encouraged others to do the same. In a notice to students, college...
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County Sheriff Office Aviation Unit wins international law enforcement award
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony on Tuesday accepted the 2022 Leadership in Police Aviation Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for the “exemplary form of leadership” demonstrated by the Broward County Sheriff Office (BSO) Aviation Unit. With a keen eye trained from high above, the Broward...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
Fort Pierce in spotlight for upcoming gubernatorial debate
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist will debate each other Monday in the heart of downtown Fort Pierce at the city's Sunrise Theatre.
BOCA RATON MIDDLE SCHOOLER ATTACKED FOR TIKTOK VIDEO, FAMILY SUES
CLAIM: STUDENT WAS TARGETED FOR THE “SKULL CRUSHER”… OTHER KIDS HAD CELLPHONES READY TO RECORD… WHERE WERE THE TEACHERS? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A horrific attack at Boca Raton Middle School has led to the filing of a major lawsuit against […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
