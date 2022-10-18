Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Nonprofit that helps Marshall-area families needs community support to find a new home
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — A Madison County nonprofit has offered food and assistance to families in the area for about 25 years. Now, Beacon of Hope needs the community's help. The nonprofit is on the hunt for its forever home. Beacon of Hope is a food pantry and thrift...
WLOS.com
Fletcher Library to close temporarily for renovations in November
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Fletcher Library branch of the Henderson County Public Library system will temporarily close in November for renovations. The closure will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the library reopening Monday, Nov. 14. During this time, no returns will...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County leaders look at plans for 65K-square-foot active aging center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with the consideration of an active aging center. Buncombe County staff shared renderings of what this facility, if approved, would look like with county commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The plans include a 65,000-square-foot building with multiple services for...
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
WLOS.com
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
WLOS.com
Tickets on sale for event that benefits local food pantry serving those with HIV, AIDS
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is still time to buy tickets for the Affair in Red -- the signature event of local nonprofit Loving Food Resources. The nonprofit operates a food pantry for western North Carolina residents who are living with HIV/AIDS or are in hospice care. On average,...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
WLOS.com
Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
WLOS.com
Commission slated to vote on reduced parking rate for some downtown workers in November
Buncombe County is developing a pilot program for reduced parking for some downtown Asheville workers -- a proposal Buncombe County Commissioners are expected to vote on next month. “We’re really happy that they’ve been willing to do something and do it quickly,” said Jennifer Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food...
WLOS.com
Veritas Christian Academy students, faculty participate in area service projects
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of Veritas Christian Academy students is learning the importance of giving back -- to their school and their community. The students are participating in a number of projects on and off campus in the school's annual Salt and Light Serve-A-Thon. One of the...
WLOS.com
Eblen Charities Coat Giveaway underway, providing winter clothing for anyone in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eblen Charities Coat Giveaway began Tuesday and will run through Thursday, Oct. 20. Coats and other winter clothing are being given away for free to anyone who needs them. The giveaway is taking place at the space next door to the Eblen Charities office,...
WLOS.com
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
WLOS.com
Get vaccinated: Number of flu cases worries health officials, WNC residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While many people have focused on COVID-19 over the last few years, health officials warn that it’s important not to forget about other contagious viruses as the colder months move in. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, flu...
WLOS.com
"We've just outgrown the space" Mountain sheriff's office looking to expand
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Yancey County plans to relocate its 911 Communications Center, sheriff’s office and Emergency Operations Center after receiving grant and state appropriated funds. County leaders said the departments need room to expand to keep up with growth in the county. “When this building was...
WLOS.com
Volleyball state playoff brackets released
Asheville — (WLOS) The state volleyball brackets have been finalized. The first round is Saturday at the site of the higher seed. WNC teams:. (30) Thomas Jefferson Classical @ (3) Bishop McGuiness. 2A. (3) Brevard vs. (30) East Burke. (11) Owen vs. (22) Walkertown. (12) Polk County vs. (21)...
WLOS.com
In-person early voting for 2022 General Election begins Thursday
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Election Services is sharing a few details to know before you go. See the attachment for dates, times, maps, and more, or click HERE for more information on Buncombe County early voting.
WLOS.com
Missing: 17-year-old girl last seen in Ellenboro, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage girl and asking for the public's help. Officials said Gracie Elaine Mull, age 17, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, between 4-5 p.m. along Asheland Drive, Ellenboro. She's described as 5'4" tall...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports investigates unnecessary or overused medical treatments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For a serious medical condition, surgery is often life-saving, but a new report finds that doctors performed tens of thousands of unnecessary procedures in 2020. Consumer Reports has important advice on how to have an open and frank discussion with your doctor to be sure you’re getting the care you really need.
WLOS.com
Stolen goods identified in organized theft ring valued at $250K, sheriff's office says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 14 people in what it is calling an organized crime operation. The sheriff's office says they've recovered more than 4,000 items with a combined value of over $250,000. The operation was centered at Denny's Jewelry and...
