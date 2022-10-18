ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills River, NC

Fletcher Library to close temporarily for renovations in November

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Fletcher Library branch of the Henderson County Public Library system will temporarily close in November for renovations. The closure will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the library reopening Monday, Nov. 14. During this time, no returns will...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
FRANKLIN, NC
Get vaccinated: Number of flu cases worries health officials, WNC residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While many people have focused on COVID-19 over the last few years, health officials warn that it’s important not to forget about other contagious viruses as the colder months move in. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, flu...
Volleyball state playoff brackets released

Asheville — (WLOS) The state volleyball brackets have been finalized. The first round is Saturday at the site of the higher seed. WNC teams:. (30) Thomas Jefferson Classical @ (3) Bishop McGuiness. 2A. (3) Brevard vs. (30) East Burke. (11) Owen vs. (22) Walkertown. (12) Polk County vs. (21)...
ASHEVILLE, NC
In-person early voting for 2022 General Election begins Thursday

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Election Services is sharing a few details to know before you go. See the attachment for dates, times, maps, and more, or click HERE for more information on Buncombe County early voting.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Missing: 17-year-old girl last seen in Ellenboro, officials say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage girl and asking for the public's help. Officials said Gracie Elaine Mull, age 17, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, between 4-5 p.m. along Asheland Drive, Ellenboro. She's described as 5'4" tall...
ELLENBORO, NC
Consumer Reports investigates unnecessary or overused medical treatments

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For a serious medical condition, surgery is often life-saving, but a new report finds that doctors performed tens of thousands of unnecessary procedures in 2020. Consumer Reports has important advice on how to have an open and frank discussion with your doctor to be sure you’re getting the care you really need.
ASHEVILLE, NC

