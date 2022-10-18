Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 10 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Built
You’d expect any motorcycle manufacturer that has been in existence since 1904 to have built its share of important models, and Harley-Davidson has certainly done that, even if detractors will argue that every Harley has simply been a development of the last one and there is a dearth of completely ‘new’ models to come out of the Milwaukee factory. Despite remaining true to one type of engine and each subsequent engine being merely a development of the last, there have been many significant Harley-Davidson models from the company’s inception right up to the present day. This list could simply be a list of the different versions of the V-twin engine Harley has produced over the years but, despite the differentiation between models being largely down to the engine fitted, there have also been some significant motorcycles in their own right.
Top 10 Skills to Learn on Your Dual Sport Motorcycle
Just because you know how to ride a motorcycle on the road does not mean you know how to ride one on the dirt. Purchasing a dual sport motorcycle opens a whole new world of riding opportunities. But, before you head out on the trail, you need to learn some valuable skills. These are skills that will help you maintain control of the bike and prevent a crash. Some have value on and off the road, while others differ significantly from your road riding habits. Learn these 10 skills on your dual sport and become a better rider.
10 Best Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Built
As with all Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Yamaha only started building motorcycles after the second world war, although the roots of the company were planted back in the late 1800s, when Torakusu Yamaha started repairing and then making reed organs and, later pianos. Yamaha is, today, the largest manufacturer of musical instruments in the world. The company expanded into engineering, and in 1954, the first Yamaha motorcycle appeared, a copy of the German DKW RT 125 which was also the basis of the BSA Bantam and Harley-Davidson Hummer. From that point, Yamaha has built a motorcycle for seemingly every single category, from the humblest scooter to the most dynamic sports bikes. Racing success came in the smaller two-stroke classes in the 1960s and the first two-stroke 500cc title was won by a Yamaha with Giacomo Agostini riding, in 1975. In the 2000s, Yamaha once again returned to the winner’s enclosure in MotoGP and has been one of the dominant forces in MotoGP ever since. Here’s our top 10 of the greatest Yamahas since 1954.
FortNine Demonstrates The Wackiest Motorcycle Water Crossing
Fan-favorite YouTube channel FortNine has established a style all its own over the past six years. With a mixture of high-brow science and low-brow humor, the video collective attracts riders of all backgrounds. FortNine doesn’t gain such an audience without its high production value and thorough research methods, though.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
7K- Mile Lamborghini Huracan Spyder In Stunning Color Combination Selling On PCarmarket
All-wheel-drive and a V10 is this car’s formula for success. Lamborghini, a brand known for its incredible competitive spirit and style unlike anything else on the road. One of their premium models, the Huracan, had a lot to live up to in its earlier years of production. This is, of course, because it was to be the successor to the Gallardo, a vehicle that no one thought would be possible to beat. Somehow, the Huracan figured out a way to do it and show the world just what Lamborghini was capable of in 2014. Just a few years later, in 2016, this particular Huracan was made reflecting the true intentions of its designers. What was that intention? Simply put it was to make the fastest, best looking, and most raw supercar on the market that would stay that way for years to come. This is evident from the fact that it still beats out most supercars made today, which is exactly why you need it.
Own The Road in This 11k-Mile Buick Limited Selling at The Raleigh Classic
Style is the name of the game for this automobile. While Buick is typically recognized is a luxury brand above all else, there is one thing that you might not even think about when going to purchase one. Simply put, these autos are really intimidating to anyone not familiar with the dominating styling and expressive facias. For decades this has been one of the best parts of the brand overall which is exactly why the cars have been used and everything from mafia films to crime shows. This particular vehicle is a great example of just that as you might expect some billionaire tycoon or high-level investigator behind the wheel. Now you can feel like a true mob boss by purchasing this 1976 Buick limited.
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
There’s a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty With 166,000 Miles on It Already
Pencil that out: It's about 500 miles per day—every day—or 680 miles each work day sitting behind the wheel of a Ford F-450.
427-Inch Aftermarket LS Cranks Out 768 Horsepower at 7,700 RPM!
We still remember the 1997 Corvette and its introduction of the LS1 engine. We knew the Gen III small-block from GM was revolutionary, but to be honest we had no idea how it would completely transform our industry. That was 25 years ago (a quarter of a century if you want to feel old) and these days you can build an LS-architecture engine completely out of aftermarket parts. Case in point is this 427ci "LS7" recently dyno-tested at Westech Performance by Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule.
Say Cheese: Honda Africa Twin Flaunts New Front Camera System
Radar systems are becoming more and more common on touring/adventure motorcycles. The Yamaha Tracer 9 GT was recently spotted with a radar, and the Ducati Multistrada V4 already employs one. Honda, however, is trying to do things a bit differently as it has filed patents for a front-facing camera system on the Africa Twin instead of going the usual radar way.
Dominate All With A 1965 Ford Mustang
If you’re a fan of classic ponies, you’ve got to check this one out…. For many, the look of a classic Ford Mustang convertible is the ultimate. As one of the most iconic American cars ever made, it’s understandable why so many people are clamoring to own one. And while you certainly have quite a few choices on the market, this particular 1965 Ford Mustang convertible is quite the build, pushing your experience as the driver to a level you might not suspect on first glance.
This Vintage Mustang Packs a Modern Coyote Powertrain
The first generation was really picking up steam when 1966 rolled around, and this custom wide body Mustang proves it!. The Ford Mustang had a non-traditional introduction in 1964-1/2, with production beginning a full 5 months before the normal start of the 1965 year model production. When the first generation hit the market, it outsold all forecasted sales projections, and this 1966 Ford Mustang represents the last year model before a re-design in 1967, when it was changed mid-generation to a distinctly different looking vehicle. Selling at the GAA Classic Car Auction, taking place November 3-5, this Coyote powered vintage Pony Car can be your next ride.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Now The Fastest Naturally-Aspirated Production Car
Porsche knows a thing or two about building fast cars that decimate the Nurburgring. If you look at the top 15 fastest production cars around the ring, seven of them wear a Porsche badge. Beyond that, Porsche holds the absolute record around the German track, after the 919 Hybrid Evo scored an amazing 5:19.55 lap time. Back in 2018, a 911 GT3 RS lapped Nurburgring in 6:56.4, a record that was demolished by the new 911 GT3 two years later with a time of 6:55.34. Now, after two more years, the new 911 GT3 RS scores another record, with a lap time of 6:49.328 minutes – 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3. This way, it becomes the fastest naturally aspirated production car around Nurburgring, but not the fastest production Porsche as that title still belongs to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit with a time of 6:38.835.
Audi TTS And Porsche Cayman Drag Race Against… Hennessey TRX Mammoth
Everyone likes a fast vehicle – regardless if it is a sports car, an SUV, or a pickup truck. The basic logic is that sports cars should be the most enjoyable to drive, though that’s not always the case with the technology we have today. You can easily beat a sports coupe with a modified truck, for example. Celebrating that, Carwow decided to see what’s quicker in a standing-start race, featuring two sports cars from Germany and a heavily tuned truck from the United States.
Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws
Plenty of lawsuits over Ford's 6.0-liter diesel engine in F-250 and F-350 trucks means know what you're getting and how to fix it. The post Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango
This 2022 Toyota Fortuner SUV was modified to make it one hairy off-roader. The post Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
When Siblings Fight: Every Porsche Model Stacked Against One Another in a Race
If there is something the Porsche models do not lack, it is power and speed. And, if this is valid for the entry level models, things get a lot more interesting when we move to the top of the lineup. The guys over at CarWow wanted to see which of the six Porsche models: the 911, the 718, the Panamera, the Taycan, the Macan and the Cayenne is the fastest one. But, they didn’t go with “base” versions of these six models, they decided to go for the most powerful models in each lineup.
