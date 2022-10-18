ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

swark.today

Clark Earns Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in his career, Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Clark, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Arkansas Basketball set to open preseason on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will get the 2022-23 season going on Monday night with an exhibition game against Rogers State at 7 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena. Eric Musselman has coached 101 games at Arkansas and his team has advanced to the Elite Eight the past two NCAA Tournaments. Musselman talked about how his team got to this point and how he plans on sustaining success in the future.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Hogs picked second in SEC to Kentucky, Nick Smith first team

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second for the 2022-23 season and freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., was selected first team preseason All-SEC by a select panel of media. This is the highest preseason ranking for an Arkansas team since they were predicted...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Secondary, Catalon, Carter and Johnson Updates

FAYETTEVILLE — The Hogs are enjoying the bye week and Sam Pittman feels it came at a perfect time considering the injuries his team has particularly in the secondary.’. “We needed an open date,” Pittman said. “We’re a little beat up. We do think we can get however many we think we can get back healthy. Hoping so. Gave the kids off Sunday, Monday. Had a later night practice yesterday and it was all walk-through and things of that nature. So we’re trying to get acclimated a little bit to Auburn, but at the same time get healthy. That’s where we’re at right now.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Jefferson Recognized by Manning Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After leading Arkansas to a commanding 52-35 win at BYU Saturday, QB KJ Jefferson has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week. The redshirt junior tossed a career high 29 completions (29-for-40) for 367 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against BYU, which marks the first five-passing touchdown effort of his career. Jefferson is the first Arkansas quarterback with 5+ passing touchdowns in a game since Brandon Allen threw a school-record seven touchdowns against Mississippi State in 2015.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

