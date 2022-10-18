Read full article on original website
Clark Earns Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in his career, Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Clark, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday,...
Arkansas Basketball set to open preseason on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will get the 2022-23 season going on Monday night with an exhibition game against Rogers State at 7 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena. Eric Musselman has coached 101 games at Arkansas and his team has advanced to the Elite Eight the past two NCAA Tournaments. Musselman talked about how his team got to this point and how he plans on sustaining success in the future.
Hogs picked second in SEC to Kentucky, Nick Smith first team
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second for the 2022-23 season and freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., was selected first team preseason All-SEC by a select panel of media. This is the highest preseason ranking for an Arkansas team since they were predicted...
Secondary, Catalon, Carter and Johnson Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — The Hogs are enjoying the bye week and Sam Pittman feels it came at a perfect time considering the injuries his team has particularly in the secondary.’. “We needed an open date,” Pittman said. “We’re a little beat up. We do think we can get however many we think we can get back healthy. Hoping so. Gave the kids off Sunday, Monday. Had a later night practice yesterday and it was all walk-through and things of that nature. So we’re trying to get acclimated a little bit to Auburn, but at the same time get healthy. That’s where we’re at right now.”
Drew Sanders, Ricky Stromberg on Sporting News Midseason All-America Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders and center Ricky Stromberg each earned a spot on Sporting News’ 2022 Midseason All-America college football team, the organization announced Tuesday. The Razorbacks are one of five teams to place multiple players on the list. Sanders paces the SEC and ranks...
Jefferson Recognized by Manning Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After leading Arkansas to a commanding 52-35 win at BYU Saturday, QB KJ Jefferson has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week. The redshirt junior tossed a career high 29 completions (29-for-40) for 367 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against BYU, which marks the first five-passing touchdown effort of his career. Jefferson is the first Arkansas quarterback with 5+ passing touchdowns in a game since Brandon Allen threw a school-record seven touchdowns against Mississippi State in 2015.
