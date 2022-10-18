Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com
Masala Dabba
[NoHo Arts District, CA] — Interact Theatre Company (ITC) presents the world premiere reading of a new play by Wendy Graf, Masala Dabba, directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, on Wednesday, October 26 at 7PM at Lankershim Arts Center. About Masala Dabba. Secrets, lies and unresolved conflicts play out against...
nohoartsdistrict.com
Knitting Factory NoHo
[NoHo Arts District, CA] – Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE) announces a new Knitting Factory music venue – Knitting Factory NoHo – Upstairs at The Federal Bar in North Hollywood. Chris Diaz, former KFE talent buyer, returns as a consultant for the Knitting Factory NoHo. For the first...
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
daytrippen.com
Things To Do In Orange County Thanksgiving Weekend
List of fun things to do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orange County. Attractions, activities, parks, and day trip ideas, along with a few hidden gems. If you have out-of-town visitors or are local looking for affordable outings close to home, don’t forget to bookmark and share this page. Popular Orange...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Honda Center in Anaheim
Award-winning platinum-selling opera tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the Honda Center this December, hot off the release of his new album out this Friday, “A Family Christmas”. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Honda Center have furnished a special prize for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text BOCELLI to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live in concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, December 4th. Message and data rates apply. Bocelli will be joined by his children Matteo and Virginia, who recorded with him for the new Christmas album. Good luck!
travelawaits.com
This Secluded Laguna Beach Resort Is Perfect For A Romantic Getaway
Laguna Beach is well known for its luxury resorts perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. After all, the ocean is often the first thing that comes to mind for visitors to this seaside town. It’s also known for expansive canyons filled with native flora and fauna and is popular with local hikers and cyclists.
California Pizza Kitchen Expands Footprint in Orange County With Debut of New Laguna Niguel Restaurant
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-year growth plan which includes increasing its presence in core markets, expanding domestic and international franchising, growing the brand’s licensing presence, and driving profitable guest traffic through menu innovation, CPK Rewards and increased marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005435/en/ California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
venturabreeze.com
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
cohaitungchi.com
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
SoCal can expect cooler conditions on Friday as weekend will bring rain
Southern California will see cooler temperatures Friday as some rain is expected to arrive this weekend.
visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
Eater
Consider This Decades-Old Long Beach Restaurant the Mother of Mother Wolf
Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.
