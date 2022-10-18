ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jacinto County, TX

Related
sheenmagazine.com

The LightHouse Church: A Mega Church in the Making

The Lighthouse Church has become a refuge for many in the Houston area as a place to worship and network. Pastor Keion a native of Gary, Indiana started his walk with The Lord at 4 years old, he knew God had a calling over his life and he choose to share it with the masses. The Lighthouse Church is becoming one of the fastest-growing churches for the new generation of worshipers. Pastor Keion celebrated 13 years of community service, worshipping, and being a beacon of hope for The Lighthouse Family as their Sheppard. I recently had the opportunity to speak with a member of The Lighthouse Family he was excited to tell us about his experience at The Lighthouse Church.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland church celebrates 75 years

Calvary Baptist Church of Cleveland, 816 N. Blair St., celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday. Hundreds of people packed the sanctuary to worship and be a part of the historic service led by Pastor Carl Williamson. The church’s history dates back to 1947 when it was formed as an alternative...
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE

The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple gains 18-year-old triplets after donating frozen embryos 20 years ago

HOUSTON - "There is no playbook for this!" That's the theme of the merging Martin/Monroe families. The story begins with Brooke and Chris Martin, who live in north Houston. "We got through some infertility struggles in my late 20s. We eventually found out that I would have to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant, which is basically the transportation of getting everything together," explains Brooke.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/18/22

IN SHELTER – A373900. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/18/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Families of 2 killed at Astroworld festival settle lawsuits

HOUSTON – The families of two people who died during last year’s Astroworld music festival have settled wrongful death lawsuits they had filed, according to attorneys. Ten people were killed and hundreds of others injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, headlined by rapper Travis Scott.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

We Are One food giveaway: driving out food insecurity

Even before the pandemic hit, the greater Houston area was home to far too many families dealing with a serious lack of food on a daily basis. According to a 2020 survey by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), 13.9% of the Houston/Harris County population reported being food insecure (lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food). And children suffered most, as nearly one in four youth under the age of 18 in Houston/Harris County were food insecure.
HOUSTON, TX
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Cleveland ISD teacher charged in connection with alleged inappropriate relationship with student

CLEVELAND, Texas — A Cleveland ISD teacher was arrested nearly a week ago after being charged with sexual assault of a child. Alexander Oveal, a Cleveland Middle School teacher, was arrested on Oct. 10 and released from jail the next day on a $100,000 bond. He is still employed with the school district but has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the district said.
CLEVELAND, TX
mocomotive.com

How Do We End the Daily ‘Purge’ in Harris County?

Crime is bad in Harris County, Texas. I mean, really bad. So bad, in fact, that even neighboring counties recognize it. On the highway between Harris County and neighboring Montgomery County there is a billboard that proclaims, “Criminals: This is Montgomery County. We Fund Law Enforcement. We Prosecute.” They mean it, too.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Baytown oilfield homicide victim talks with FOX 26

BAYTOWN, Texas - FOX 26 is learning more about the victims of 33-year-old Ron Welch, who was killed by Baytown police after going on a shooting rampage, killing two and injuring two others. Police later revealed that Welch had killed other people before the rampage at an oilfield. Baytown police...
BAYTOWN, TX
Houston Press

Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun

Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years

HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
HOUSTON, TX

