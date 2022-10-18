These are Valencia College’s highest-paid employees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Full-time employees at Valencia College earn an average annual pay of $47,428.

The salary average is garnered from the college’s 2,708 employees for which full-time data from Valencia was available. Roughly 84 of those workers earned an annual pay of $100,000 or more, the data showed.

The data also included 2,103 part-time employees -- whose pay depends on hours worked -- with a salary schedule for the 2022-23 fiscal year that can be found here. Salary listings were blank for 16 positions, the majority of which were interim roles. The Orlando Business Journal will add those as they are received.

