NHL
NHL, 32 teams release results of Diversity & Inclusion Report
The National Hockey League and its 32 teams today released their inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Report, a comprehensive document that both details accelerated efforts by the League and its teams in recent years and includes a groundbreaking demographic study of the NHL workforce at both the League and Club levels.
JD Gaming knock out Rogue to reach semifinals at LoL Worlds
JD Gaming notched a 3-0 sweep of Rogue to kick off the knockout stage at the League of Legends World
