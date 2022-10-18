Dragon Ball Super is having a great year, thanks to the massive success of its latest feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and while manga readers have been waiting for the next arc to begin, fans are wondering when the anime series will return. After all, the anime wrapped with the conclusion of the Universe Survival Saga in July 2022, but Toei Animation hasn't announced any plans to revive the anime. But if rumors are accurate, a weekly anime is on the horizon.

