Creepy Side of NEPA: Hauntings at the Keystone Theatre
TOWANDA, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA, we talk with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. They spoke to us about some upcoming events, along with the history and paranormal stories surrounding the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, PA. Do you have a creepy story...
cohaitungchi.com
Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season
Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
Water slides come down at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, heavy equipment took down the water slides Tuesday afternoon where the pool at Nay Aug Park used to be. The pool was ripped up earlier this year. All that remains of the old pool is the pump house and the pool house, which contained...
Scranton garage parking to decrease by 75% next year
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parking in downtown Scranton will soon become easier and cheaper next year. ABM parking will be reducing their hourly rate to park in city garages by 75% starting next year. Right now, parking costs $4 an hour. That price is set to decrease to $1 per hour in the new […]
Anglers can expect changes for 2 of the Lehigh Valley’s most popular trout streams
Two of the region’s more popular fishing streams will likely undergo changes to the way their wild trout populations are managed as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gets set to enact new regulations on sections of the Monocacy and Saucon creeks in Bethlehem. The two waters, which are both stocked trout streams, are also home to robust populations of streambred brown trout in stretches.
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
Tire recycling donation event to stomp out mosquitos
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County held another tire recycling event at PNC field, and it is one of multiple events being held this month. This event is held in partnership with the West Nile Virus Control Program to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitos. The goal is to get rid of used and unwanted […]
Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County
MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
Officer hurt in Lackawanna County crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crash landed a police officer in the hospital. A car rear-ended a Scranton police car just before 1 p.m. on the North Scranton Expressway. No word on the officer's condition. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene. Want to...
Pumpkins being sold for a good cause
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Piles and piles of pumpkins are stacked up outside of the Clarks Summit Methodist Church, and they're all for sale to benefit a good cause. Members of the Clarks Green Methodist Church say funds raised from the pumpkins pay for volunteers to work on community service projects called The Appalachia Service Project.
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Cheaper garage parking coming to The Electric City
SCRANTON, Pa. — Some parking in the Electric City is getting cheaper. The Scranton Parking Authority announced the rate for garage parking will dip down to just $1 an hour for up to 10 hours. Right now, it's $4 for the first hour, with bigger increases every hour. The...
Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback
BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
Greek food festival kicks off in Electric City
SCRANTON, Pa. — A church in the Electric City is serving up all kinds of greek specialties this week. It was day one of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's Greek Food Festival. The festival along North Washington Avenue in Scranton continues until Friday. You can get your greek favorites...
New rooftop bar in Pittston
PITTSTON, Pa. — It's a different way to enjoy a cocktail, or two, in Pittston. The folks at Rikasa's cut the ribbon on what they say is the region's first year-round rooftop bar. It's called Rikasa's Rooftop 53. The rooftop has inside and outside areas and, of course, a...
Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962
Steam rises from the Centralia mine fire burn zone. Credit: Flickr/rocbolt. According to Wikipedia, the Centralia mine fire is a coal-seam fire that has been burning in the labyrinth of abandoned coal mines underneath the borough of Centralia, Pennsylvania, United States, since at least May 27, 1962.
Celebrating United Nations Day in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County took part in a celebration of United Nations Day. More than 100 community leaders and high school students attended the event at the Saint Mary's Center. Students were able to attend workshops related to global development and civic engagement and learn about...
Talkback 16: Consolidating and closing schools in Scranton
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Topics in this Talkback 16 include praise for the morning crew, a long-lost brother, and some grievances with recent Talkback calls. Fire, we begin with the debate over the possible consolidation of schools in the Scranton School District. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
