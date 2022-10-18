Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Report: Florida DCF starts hiring veterans as turnover rates rise
FLORIDA — A new recruitment program is targeting veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to fill open positions within the state’s child welfare agency and has yielded hundreds of applications and 17 new hires, according to a recent publication from Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF).
Bay News 9
Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
Bay News 9
Campaign signs with hidden razors appear in yards in Pennsylvania town
Police in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania — in the southeast corner of the state nestled along the New Jersey border — say a campaign sign placed in a resident’s yard without their permission was booby-trapped with razor blades along its edges. What You Need To Know. Police...
Bay News 9
Some in the LGBTQ community speak out against DOE's new Parental Bill of Rights Law rules
Some members of the LGBTQ community have come out against new rules approved by the Florida Department of Education under the Parental Bill of Rights Law, calling them too restrictive. What You Need To Know. The Florida Department of Education recently approved new rules as part of the Parental Bill...
Bay News 9
Midterms 2022: Five states have abortion on the ballot in November
The repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country — and on Nov. 8, voters are poised to rattle aftershocks with their ballots. Five states — California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana — have posed the future of abortion to their constituents in the upcoming midterm election.
Bay News 9
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at...
Bay News 9
'Pretty Woman' brings a new leading lady to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — When Jessie Davidson was growing up, her mom told her if “Pretty Woman” ever became a musical, Davidson would need to play Vivian. Turns out, her mother knew best. Davidson joined the national touring cast of “Pretty Woman” just three weeks ago. Last week,...
Bay News 9
Black scuba instructor diversifying the sport says relax, it's just water
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Accidental drowning is a leading cause of death among African American youth, according to a study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In Florida, NIH data shows the racial disparities linked to swimming abilities and drowning deaths are decreasing among African Americans, but the disparity with African Americans in the state from ages ten to 34 remains.
Bay News 9
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes in Hawaii for shows on Oahu and Maui
HONOLULU — With a list of accomplishments under her belt — actress; dancer; former Oakland Raiders cheerleader; author (recently added); and foremost, stand-up comedian — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will perform three shows on Oahu and Maui this week. Johnson-Reyes performs two back-to-back shows on Oahu at the Neal...
Bay News 9
U.S. announces first auction for Pacific offshore wind energy
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — The Pacific Ocean has enormous potential to generate wind energy, and this move by the federal government means for the first time, offshore wind energy off the West Coast will help power over one million homes. To get there, the federal government will open five...
Bay News 9
It's the most wonderful time of the year: Great Lakes Brewing Company holds first pour of Christmas Ale
CLEVELAND — The annual event of Great Lakes Brewing Company's first pour of Christmas Ale took place Thursday morning, signaling the unofficial start of the holiday season. Great Lakes Brewing Company held its first pour of Christmas Ale on Thursday. First pour is the unofficial start of holiday season...
Comments / 0