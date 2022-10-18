ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Report: Florida DCF starts hiring veterans as turnover rates rise

FLORIDA — A new recruitment program is targeting veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to fill open positions within the state’s child welfare agency and has yielded hundreds of applications and 17 new hires, according to a recent publication from Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF).
Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
Midterms 2022: Five states have abortion on the ballot in November

The repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country — and on Nov. 8, voters are poised to rattle aftershocks with their ballots. Five states — California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana — have posed the future of abortion to their constituents in the upcoming midterm election.
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at...
'Pretty Woman' brings a new leading lady to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — When Jessie Davidson was growing up, her mom told her if “Pretty Woman” ever became a musical, Davidson would need to play Vivian. Turns out, her mother knew best. Davidson joined the national touring cast of “Pretty Woman” just three weeks ago. Last week,...
Black scuba instructor diversifying the sport says relax, it's just water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Accidental drowning is a leading cause of death among African American youth, according to a study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In Florida, NIH data shows the racial disparities linked to swimming abilities and drowning deaths are decreasing among African Americans, but the disparity with African Americans in the state from ages ten to 34 remains.
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes in Hawaii for shows on Oahu and Maui

HONOLULU — With a list of accomplishments under her belt — actress; dancer; former Oakland Raiders cheerleader; author (recently added); and foremost, stand-up comedian — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will perform three shows on Oahu and Maui this week. Johnson-Reyes performs two back-to-back shows on Oahu at the Neal...
