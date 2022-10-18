Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A Murphy
Related
WLOS.com
Nonprofit that helps Marshall-area families needs community support to find a new home
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — A Madison County nonprofit has offered food and assistance to families in the area for about 25 years. Now, Beacon of Hope needs the community's help. The nonprofit is on the hunt for its forever home. Beacon of Hope is a food pantry and thrift...
WLOS.com
Veterans group thanks Canton restaurant for help feeding Haywood County DAV members
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton restaurant received a big shout-out from the Disabled American Veterans Chapter of Haywood County. The local chapter presented the owners of JRO's Burgers and Subs a certificate of appreciation Wednesday for helping to feed its members. The restaurant's owners said Canton has a long-standing...
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
WLOS.com
Fletcher Library to close temporarily for renovations in November
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Fletcher Library branch of the Henderson County Public Library system will temporarily close in November for renovations. The closure will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the library reopening Monday, Nov. 14. During this time, no returns will...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County leaders look at plans for 65K-square-foot active aging center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with the consideration of an active aging center. Buncombe County staff shared renderings of what this facility, if approved, would look like with county commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The plans include a 65,000-square-foot building with multiple services for...
WLOS.com
Tickets on sale for event that benefits local food pantry serving those with HIV, AIDS
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is still time to buy tickets for the Affair in Red -- the signature event of local nonprofit Loving Food Resources. The nonprofit operates a food pantry for western North Carolina residents who are living with HIV/AIDS or are in hospice care. On average,...
WLOS.com
Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
WLOS.com
Volleyball state playoff brackets released
Asheville — (WLOS) The state volleyball brackets have been finalized. The first round is Saturday at the site of the higher seed. WNC teams:. (30) Thomas Jefferson Classical @ (3) Bishop McGuiness. 2A. (3) Brevard vs. (30) East Burke. (11) Owen vs. (22) Walkertown. (12) Polk County vs. (21)...
WLOS.com
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
WLOS.com
Commission slated to vote on reduced parking rate for some downtown workers in November
Buncombe County is developing a pilot program for reduced parking for some downtown Asheville workers -- a proposal Buncombe County Commissioners are expected to vote on next month. “We’re really happy that they’ve been willing to do something and do it quickly,” said Jennifer Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food...
WLOS.com
Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
WLOS.com
In-person early voting for 2022 General Election begins Thursday
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Election Services is sharing a few details to know before you go. See the attachment for dates, times, maps, and more, or click HERE for more information on Buncombe County early voting.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
WLOS.com
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
WLOS.com
Mills River addiction treatment center focuses on recovery in midlife adults
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — An addiction treatment facility in Mills River is focusing on midlife recovery. At Silver Ridge, services are tailored to midlife adults, age 35 and up, who struggle with drugs or alcohol. The focus there isn't only on finding healing, but on achieving joy, too.
WLOS.com
"We've just outgrown the space" Mountain sheriff's office looking to expand
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Yancey County plans to relocate its 911 Communications Center, sheriff’s office and Emergency Operations Center after receiving grant and state appropriated funds. County leaders said the departments need room to expand to keep up with growth in the county. “When this building was...
WLOS.com
A lot of policy detail in Asheville mayoral debate, political science professor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The seat for Asheville mayor is up for grabs in the upcoming election. During a debate shown Monday night on My40, mayor Esther Manheimer and councilmember Kim Roney addressed everything from policing and public safety to job vacancies and the living wage. Western Carolina University...
WLOS.com
Dropped cell phone leads to suspect in McDowell County motorcycle thefts
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man was charged in the theft of two motorcycles after his cell phone was found in the area. Travis Wilson, 43, faces two counts of felonious larceny of a motor vehicle. On Sept. 28, McDowell County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Marion...
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
Comments / 0