KOLD-TV
Authorities: Tucson teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to a Show Low store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump. Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message...
azpm.org
Suspect in Arizona professor's shooting death arraigned
Flowers, candles and letters lay in front of the Harshbarger building sign following the murder of Professor Thomas Meixner on Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 at the University of Arizona. Meixner was killed by a former student on campus. A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a...
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
Pima County Attorney responds to jail death of Wade Welch
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has released a statement in response to the death of 37-year-old Wade Welch, who died in custody on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after corrections officers used tasers on him.
12news.com
Deputies looking for escaped inmate missing from facility in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who is missing from a facility near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road in Tucson. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody.
KTAR.com
Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
Police investigate shooting at Siegel Suites
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting at Siegel Suites on East 22nd Street between South Columbus Boulevard and South Swan Road.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
Pima County constable to retire after being attacked during an eviction
Pima County Associate Presiding Justice for Precinct 1 Constable John Dorer is preparing to retire. He told KGUN 9 a recent attack encouraged him to make the decision.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Video shows escaped Pima County inmate running down street in just his boxers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate with a violent history who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. As of 1 p.m., Friday, 43-year-old Oscar Alday is still on the run. Authorities said Alday slipped out a door when...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
KOLD-TV
More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a data breach affecting thousands in Tucson, the city is working to make sure its system is more secure. But hackers could already have their hands on sensitive information. This comes as data breaches and identity theft are increasing across the country, including...
Tucson City Council and mayor considering raising fees on residents
Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council are considering raising fees for parking, water, garbage collection, parks, and transportation.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
Pima County Jail inmate deaths: Are they preventable?
It took one week in Pima County’s Jail for 18-year-old Sylvestre Inzunza to overdose twice on fentanyl. The second overdose took his life in February this year.
KOLD-TV
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
azpm.org
TPD raids midtown drug supply house
Four men face drug charges after the Tucson Police Department raided a midtown drug supply house this week. Police discovered multiple collections of drugs along with illegal weapons, including semi-automatic rifles. TPD was responding to reports of meth and fentanyl sales at an apartment complex near the intersection of Speedway...
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
