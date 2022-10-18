Read full article on original website
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in Town
New British Pub and Restaurant Now Open
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, Arizona
Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in Town
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Changes coming next fall to University of Arizona student dining options
Starting in fall 2023, all first-year Wildcats living on the University of Arizona campus will be required to purchase a meal plan. University officials said the requirement is intended to better support bringing healthier dining options that people hope to see on campus. Here’s what students can expect next fall....
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Hidden treasures of University of Arizona Libraries
There are many libraries to frequent on campus, including the University of Arizona Main Library and Albert B. Weaver Science-Engineering Library. Students tend to find their study spot and stick to it; however, there are many hidden treasures to explore at these locations. The UA Main Library can be packed...
Tucson Unified School District aims to hire more support staff
TUSD held a job fair to give people the opportunity to interview for jobs in the district and receive offers.
True Food Kitchen to open first Tucson location at La Encantada
La Encantada announced it will have the first Tucson location for True Food Kitchen, a restaurant brand focused on healthy dining.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
‘Man on the Horse’ rides back into Marana
A historic Marana art piece is back on display after years languishing in a maintenance yard at Heritage River Park. “Man on the Horse,” built by Marana High School students in 1994, is now outside the park’s stables after being repaired and painted. The near life-size piece was officially unveiled at Marana’s Fall Festival on Oct. 15 at the park, 12375 Heritage Park Drive.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Halloween, fall events aplenty in Tucson area
Halloween brings out the creepiness in all of us. From haunted houses and corn mazes to dance parties, here are some of what the Tucson area has to offer this fall. Something odd is going on in the Haunted Ruins and Valley of the Moon’s fairy woods. Join patrons on an interactive journey across the Valley of the Moon with the mostly fearless Ghostbusters.
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in Town
Enjoy some fast food Korean BBQ.Marcin Skalij/Unsplash. The television program Shark Tank has been entertaining viewers over the years with big personalities and even bigger ideas. On the program, entrepreneurs pitch their products to a team of investors. The investors on the program have rotated over the years, including individuals such as Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Mark Cuban. If investors like the product they will offer to either purchase the product outright or to go into business and help finance production for a cut of the business. Products pitched on the show can vary from garden hose attachments all the way to restaurants. One particular restaurant eventually received the backing of Mark Cuban, and it is now making its way to Tucson.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball commit Aissa Silva returns home to be a Wildcat
Aissa Silva may have made her name as a pitcher in California, but she’s always been an Arizona girl. When it came time to decide on a college, returning to Southern Arizona and becoming a Wildcat had been her goal for years. In just a few weeks, she will sign her name to her letter of intent and make it official.
Opening a new business in Tucson during inflation
As inflation continues to impact nearly every aspect of the everyday world, opening a new business can also be added to the list. But some local businesses still plan to open.
Salpointe Catholic High School pushes forward after fire
Salpointe Catholic High School recently installed new, modular classrooms to temporarily make up for what was lost in the fire.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Tucson Women’s March paints the streets blue for awareness in upcoming election
Tucson Women's March painted Broadway blue as they took part in nationwide protests for reproductive health. On Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., citizens of the surrounding Tucson area gathered along Broadway Street blue for reproductive rights. Events were held in Tucson, Flagstaff and Phoenix, sponsored by Women’s March, Ultraviolet and...
kunm.org
An Arizona gun culture and trauma researcher wins ‘genius’ grant
A gun culture and trauma researcher has won a MacArthur Fellowship, a no-strings-attached grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars that are called "genius grants." The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation awarded Jennifer Carlson, a sociologist at the University of Arizona, $800,000 for her research into guns. She studies gun culture and politics, but also gun violence.
Cycling group to honor Chuck Huckelberry
This Sunday, Oct. 23, the Greater Arizona Bicycling Association (GABA) plans to hold an event honoring former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry for his contributions to the Loop.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
Capriotti's to open first Tucson location in January
According to a company spokesperson, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop will open in January at 1830 E. Broadway and will employ 20 workers.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, the second largest city in Arizona and the county seat of Pima County, is well-known for many beautiful things. Before its incorporation as a city in 1877, this striking city was established in 1775 when Hugo O’Connor authorized the building of the Presidio of San Agustín del Tucson, a Spanish colonial fort.
Pink out the Park sees attendance of over 1,000 people
The American Cancer Society says Pink Out the Park had over 1,000 people attend the event and raised over $160,000 this year.
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings
Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
thisistucson.com
31 fun Halloween events in Tucson for ADULTS 👻
Halloween is around the corner. If you don't have plans yet, we're here to help. While most of these events are for ages 21 and up, some are appropriate for the whole family. If you're looking for a list of events for kids specifically, click here!. Of course, things can...
