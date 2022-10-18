Enjoy some fast food Korean BBQ.Marcin Skalij/Unsplash. The television program Shark Tank has been entertaining viewers over the years with big personalities and even bigger ideas. On the program, entrepreneurs pitch their products to a team of investors. The investors on the program have rotated over the years, including individuals such as Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Mark Cuban. If investors like the product they will offer to either purchase the product outright or to go into business and help finance production for a cut of the business. Products pitched on the show can vary from garden hose attachments all the way to restaurants. One particular restaurant eventually received the backing of Mark Cuban, and it is now making its way to Tucson.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO