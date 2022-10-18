ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy shipbuilder expands to National Landing location

Newport News, Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries has signed a lease for an office space in Crystal City, and will put its name on the building. The 37,000-square-foot lease with JBG Smith at 2451 Crystal Drive is for 11 1/2 years, maintaining proximity to Huntington Ingalls Industries’ largest customer, the U.S. Navy.
Avelo Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight At Newport News/Williamsburg Airport

NEWPORT NEWS-Avelo Airlines officially began service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) on Wednesday, October 19. The inaugural landing of the airline’s 737 aircraft coming from Orlando, FL was celebrated with a water cannon arch welcoming Flight 702 to the tarmac at 9:32am. A ribbon cutting was held to...
