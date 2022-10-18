Read full article on original website
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WTOP
Navy shipbuilder expands to National Landing location
Newport News, Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries has signed a lease for an office space in Crystal City, and will put its name on the building. The 37,000-square-foot lease with JBG Smith at 2451 Crystal Drive is for 11 1/2 years, maintaining proximity to Huntington Ingalls Industries’ largest customer, the U.S. Navy.
Virginia Beach forms cannabis task force
The task force's job will be to review all cannabis-related laws and make recommendations on how to regulate the industry in the resort city.
Concerns raised following announcement of Gov. Youngkin’s Operation Bold Blue Line, a multimillion-dollar proposal to combat violence
Questions and concerns have been raised one day after Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Operation Bold Blue Line, a new multimillion dollar proposal to combat violent crime.
13newsnow.com
Amazon opens Suffolk facility powered largely by robotic technology
It’s the company’s first robotics fulfillment center in Virginia. The more than 3.8 million-square-foot site will create more than 1,500 new jobs.
News 3 Investigates looks at trends in Hampton Roads rental industry since 2019
News 3 Investigates is taking a deep dive on how housing is in Hampton Roads, including how the local rental industry has been over the past 3 years.
Amazon opens 3.8 million square foot robotic fulfillment facility in Suffolk
Some new robots have arrived in Hampton Roads all thanks to Amazon. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited Suffolk for the grand opening of Amazon's newest robotics fulfillment center.
Virginia Beach voters reminded about new system for this year's electoral process
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just a few weeks before Election Day, people are making their voices heard at the polls early this year, especially those in Virginia Beach who have a few more rules to follow. 2022 is the first year Virginia Beach voters are seeing the new 10-1...
VB City Council votes to create cannabis task force
City council members in Virginia Beach voted to establish a cannabis advisory task force. This means the Resort Advisory Commission wants to create its own cannabis task force.
Break the Cycle: Hampton woman questions legal system after violent ex released from jail
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton family believes the legal system failed a survivor of domestic violence. On July 25, Hampton police officers were called to Winder Court for a stabbing just before 5 a.m. In a press release, police confirmed the attacker, 58-year-old Richard “Ricky” Stanley Hogarth, died at the scene after he was hit in […]
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Statement of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi Regarding “Operation Bold Blue Line”
Statement of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi Regarding “Operation Bold Blue Line”. Earlier today Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares came to Norfolk to make a series of announcements that they claim will address or reduce violence in twelve Virginia cities, including Norfolk. Several of my...
Virginia Beach business struggling with high number of no-show job applicants
As we approach the holidays, some Virinia Beach businesses are reporting greater-than-ever struggles with finding workers.
peninsulachronicle.com
Avelo Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight At Newport News/Williamsburg Airport
NEWPORT NEWS-Avelo Airlines officially began service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) on Wednesday, October 19. The inaugural landing of the airline’s 737 aircraft coming from Orlando, FL was celebrated with a water cannon arch welcoming Flight 702 to the tarmac at 9:32am. A ribbon cutting was held to...
princessanneindy.com
The Bravest, community join together to help Virginia Beach fire captain fight cancer
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Beach firefighters are rallying behind a colleague who is battling a rare form of cancer, and they’re reaching out to the public to help raise money to help his family. One opportunity to help is scheduled for this evening at The Thin Brew Line...
13newsnow.com
'Chemical emergency' from lab at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk
Details are very limited, so far. Firefighters haven't said what kind of chemical it is. One person was taken to the hospital.
2 new nonstop routes to Florida debut at Newport News airport
Avelo offers two nonstop routes to Florida, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, with introductory fares starting as low as $49.
"It's time for a review." Organization says AMBER Alert criteria need updating
The group Black & Missing Foundation is advocating for change after a recent AMBER alert case was brought to their attention. The foundation's co-founder said the criteria are outdated and cumbersome.
TSA: Man tries to bring gun on plane at Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. — TSA officers and Norfolk International Airport stopped a Florida man from carrying a handgun onto a flight Wednesday. According to TSA, the 9mm gun wasn't loaded. It all happened just three days after a Texas man was also caught with a gun. On Wednesday, TSA officers...
What is done to protect witnesses?
Witnesses can be terrified to take the stand. The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi says witnesses are constantly worried about repercussions or retaliation when coming forward.
Yorktown Day parade returns, honoring victory that secured American independence
For the first time since 2019 the Yorktown Day parade is back, along with events before and after, honoring the Revolutionary War victory that effectively won the United States its independence.
