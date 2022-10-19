ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

In-person advance voting begins in Kansas counties

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The 2022 general election is just under three weeks away and voters in several Kansas counties can now begin in-person advance voting.

Starting Wednesday, October 19, voters in Douglas, Leavenworth and Miami counties can visit designated locations to cast their ballots ahead of election day.

A photo ID is required in all locations to vote in advance.

Douglas County

  • Weekdays from October 19 to October 28
    • County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
      • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Weekdays from October 31 to November 4
    • County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
      • 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Golf Course Superintendents Building – 1421 Research Park Drive, Lawrence, Kansas
      • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Flory Meeting Hall at the Fairgrounds – 2120 Harper Street, Lawrence, Kansas
      • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Lied Center Pavilion – 1299 Oread Avenue, Lawrence, Kansas
      • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 29 and Saturday, November 5
    • County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
      • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Lecompton City Hall – 327 Elmore Street, Lecompton, Kansas
      • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Eudora City Hall – 4 E 7th Street, Eudora, Kansas
      • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Baldwin City Fire Station – 610 High Street, Baldwin City, Kansas
      • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Monday, November 7
    • County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
      • 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Leavenworth County

  • October 19 to November 7
    • Leavenworth County Court House – 300 Walnut Street, Leavenworth, Kansas
      • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ends at 12 p.m. on November 7)
  • Wednesday, November 2
    • Basehor United Methodist Church – 18660 158th Street, Basehor, Kansas
      • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, November 3
    • Tonganoxie VFW – 910 E 1st Street, Tonganoxie, Kansas
      • 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Miami County

  • October 19 to November 7
    • Miami County Administration Building – 201 S Pearl Street, Paola, Kansas
      • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ends 12 p.m. on November 7)
  • October 25 and November 3
    • Miami County Administration Building
      • 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 29 and Saturday November 5
    • Miami County Administration Building
      • 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Johnson County will begin in-person advance voting on October 22. Wyandotte County will begin two weeks before the general election date.

