In-person advance voting begins in Kansas counties
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The 2022 general election is just under three weeks away and voters in several Kansas counties can now begin in-person advance voting.
Starting Wednesday, October 19, voters in Douglas, Leavenworth and Miami counties can visit designated locations to cast their ballots ahead of election day.
A photo ID is required in all locations to vote in advance.
Douglas County
- Weekdays from October 19 to October 28
- County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
- Weekdays from October 31 to November 4
- County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Golf Course Superintendents Building – 1421 Research Park Drive, Lawrence, Kansas
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Flory Meeting Hall at the Fairgrounds – 2120 Harper Street, Lawrence, Kansas
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lied Center Pavilion – 1299 Oread Avenue, Lawrence, Kansas
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
- Saturday, October 29 and Saturday, November 5
- County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Lecompton City Hall – 327 Elmore Street, Lecompton, Kansas
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Eudora City Hall – 4 E 7th Street, Eudora, Kansas
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Baldwin City Fire Station – 610 High Street, Baldwin City, Kansas
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
- Monday, November 7
- County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas
Leavenworth County
- October 19 to November 7
- Leavenworth County Court House – 300 Walnut Street, Leavenworth, Kansas
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ends at 12 p.m. on November 7)
- Leavenworth County Court House – 300 Walnut Street, Leavenworth, Kansas
- Wednesday, November 2
- Basehor United Methodist Church – 18660 158th Street, Basehor, Kansas
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Basehor United Methodist Church – 18660 158th Street, Basehor, Kansas
- Thursday, November 3
- Tonganoxie VFW – 910 E 1st Street, Tonganoxie, Kansas
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tonganoxie VFW – 910 E 1st Street, Tonganoxie, Kansas
Miami County
- October 19 to November 7
- Miami County Administration Building – 201 S Pearl Street, Paola, Kansas
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ends 12 p.m. on November 7)
- Miami County Administration Building – 201 S Pearl Street, Paola, Kansas
- October 25 and November 3
- Miami County Administration Building
- 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Miami County Administration Building
- Saturday, October 29 and Saturday November 5
- Miami County Administration Building
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Miami County Administration Building
Johnson County will begin in-person advance voting on October 22. Wyandotte County will begin two weeks before the general election date.
