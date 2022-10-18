Read full article on original website
Former Bengals QB Offers Up Huge Praise For Joe Burrow
Cincinnati has won three of their last four games
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury
ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
Devon Still and daughter Leah to be Bengals' next Rulers of the Jungle 🏈🐯
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Devon Still and his daughter Leah will be the Rulers of the Jungle this Sunday. The father and daughter will be honored in the pregame ritual at Paycor Stadium before the Bengals take on the Atlanta Falcons, Bengals sportscaster Dan Hoard tweeted. Devon was playing...
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
It was a vintage performance for former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota over the weekend, as he turned in an efficient stat line to propel the Atlanta Falcons to an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota finished the day completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards and 2 TD. He also added 50 yards and a TD on the ground as well. The performance led the NFL to name Mariota the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, an honor that is given to best defensive and special teams players as well for both AFC and NFC. The Mariota experience in Atlanta has gone a bit better than expected thus far, with the team sitting at 3-3 and remaining competitive in all of their losses as well. We will see after the year if the one-year contract with the Falcons leads to anything down the road, be it with Atlanta or another team that is in need of a veteran signal-caller. List Marcus Mariota's vintage performance vs. 49ers had Oregon Duck fans celebrating on Twitter
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games
As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
Report: Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Cardinals, Jameis Winston still QB3
There you go: ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that the New Orleans Saints expect to start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, with injured starter Jameis Winston continuing to round out the game-day depth chart as their third option — he’ll only play in an emergency should both Dalton and Taysom Hill be unavailable. The Saints recently re-signed backup quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad but it’s unlikely he’ll be activated for this game.
Bengals QB Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Joe Burrow has been awarded the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. Burrow completed 28 of 37 attempts (75.7 percent) for 300 yards and three touchdowns for a 126 passer rating in the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the New Orleans Saints. Burrow also ran for a score.
Bengals Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. He's "day-to-day"...
Matt Ryan Snubbed Twice This Week, Including QB Index
It's been a big week for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. With his 389-yard effort in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ryan moved past Dan Marino into seventh on the all-time passing list. He was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week, which eventually went to...
The Bengals’ defense has accomplished a feat not seen since 2018
The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense has seemed to struggle early in games but makes the proper adjustments at halftime. Despite the early struggles, the defensive unit has accomplished something that hasn’t been seen since the 2018 season, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. Through the first six games of...
Four-Star 2024 PG Names UC in Top-Eight Schools
The top-overall player in Alabama is interested in the Bearcats.
