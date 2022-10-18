ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Farmville book festival puts smiles on kids’ faces and books in their hands

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1eb3_0ie0UH5300

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – Ten thousand children from across the Virginia hopped off buses at Longwood University at the end of last week for the Virginia Children’s Book Festival.

The free festival is back after two years of being virtual because of the pandemic.

The festival wants to help children in rural areas like Nottoway County that may not have a bookstore, public transportation or enough library funding.

Executive director Juanita Giles created what she calls “the best field trip ever,” hoping to answer one question.

“How can we stand in the gap for these kids?” she said.

PHOTOS: Rebuilding efforts continue at Fox Elementary eight months after fire

Emeric Warfel has been to Virginia Children’s Book Festival more than once with his family. His favorite part?

“The fact that I get to talk to the authors,” he smiled.

The festival brings in authors from all over the country to meet the kids, like graphic novelist Jay Cooper. He illustrated one of Warfel’s favorite series, called “Bots.”

“It’s candy. If they read a book that’s fun, they’ll read another book that’s fun,” Cooper said. “This is the one event of the year that I would crawl over hot coals to be at because Juanita and the entire team that works on this festival are doing such true good work.”

It’s good work that Giles said doesn’t just help rural kids. By the festival’s third year, 33% of kids attending were there from Richmond city.

“I always thought that kids who had museums and libraries and public transportation wouldn’t need us,” Giles sadi. “But that’s not the case at all.”

Kings Dominion will be open year-round starting in 2023

Virginia Children’s Book Festival gives away 60,000 books a year, but Giles said it’s the most rewarding when the kids leave not just wanting to read more, but to write. To support kids’ passion for the written word, Giles does more than just one single event during the year.

“We have book baskets all over the region that we refill,” Giles said. “We can foster children in Richmond, new books on their birthday. We put libraries in juvenile detention centers.”

As the festival heads into its tenth year next year, Giles wants to keep it as exuberant as the outfits she wears, hoping to put a book in every child’s hand.

“I feel like you go around one time. So you might as well have fun when you’re doing it. That’s how I feel,” she said.

Click here to learn more about what the VCBF does and how to volunteer or donate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

PHOTOS: Fairways for Scott raising money for addiction recovery

2 End the Stigma was founded by Jill Cichowicz after her twin after her twin brother died of a fentanyl overdose in 2017. This weekend, 2 End the Stigma is hosting "Fairways for Scott," a golf tournament that's raising money for programs such as Real Life, a non-profit that serves people who have been impacted by incarceration, homelessness and addiction.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
RICHMOND, VA
livability.com

Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries

Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy