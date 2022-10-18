CALIFORNIA, PA – To address Pennsylvania’s talent shortage in industries critical to communities, to open doors of opportunity for thousands of low- and middle-income students of all ages, and to strengthen the state’s workforce and economy, the Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields. The board approved the request at its meeting Thursday at the PennWest California campus.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO