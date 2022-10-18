Read full article on original website
Fetterman releases doctor’s letter, saying he can ‘work full duty in public office’
HARRISBURG, PA – Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who was sidelined from the campaign trail until August and still struggles with auditory processing, has faced questions about his health from Mehmet Oz, his Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 general election. In a one-page Oct. 15 letter, Dr. Clifford Chen...
Report: Challenge to revitalize economic dynamism in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s possibilities as an innovation hub and entrepreneurial leader are great if it could only seize the opportunities it has so far let pass by, a new report says. “The state really does have substantial potential. Pennsylvania could be a very good investment,” said Mark...
State System seeks additional state funding to graduate more students in high-demand careers
CALIFORNIA, PA – To address Pennsylvania’s talent shortage in industries critical to communities, to open doors of opportunity for thousands of low- and middle-income students of all ages, and to strengthen the state’s workforce and economy, the Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields. The board approved the request at its meeting Thursday at the PennWest California campus.
State drought watch remains for 20 counties, including Clinton
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced after a Monday meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary water conservation. “While...
In schools, mental health, ‘erosion of the social fabric’ growing concerns
HARRISBURG, PA – A public hearing with the Center for Rural Pennsylvania highlighted growing mental health issues for students in rural schools, along with the financial issues to make mental health care more available. “Mental health concerns for students have increased significantly in recent years and those needs have...
