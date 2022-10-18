Police identify homicide victim in Henrico double shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate a double shooting that left one victim dead in Montrose .

At around 11:30 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 17, officers were called to the 1600 block of Azrock Court for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located two men with apparent signs of trauma consistent with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both victims were transported to VCU Health by Henrico Fire & EMS professionals. The first victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The second victim — now identified as 20-year-old Khmard Antonio Straighter — died from his injuries.

The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Seay at 804-501-7323 .

