Henrico County, VA

Police identify homicide victim in Henrico double shooting

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate a double shooting that left one victim dead in Montrose .

At around 11:30 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 17, officers were called to the 1600 block of Azrock Court for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located two men with apparent signs of trauma consistent with gunshot wounds, according to police.

PREVIOUSLY: Henrico Police investigating Monday night double shooting

Both victims were transported to VCU Health by Henrico Fire & EMS professionals. The first victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The second victim — now identified as 20-year-old Khmard Antonio Straighter — died from his injuries.

The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Seay at 804-501-7323 .

Comments / 1

ScoopDawg
2d ago

same story every day, the suspect was identified as a Black male, he died at the scene of a gunshot wound, he was an aspiring musician in his high school and loved in his community.

Reply
2
RICHMOND, VA
