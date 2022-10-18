Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
Chronicle
State Still to Decide on PSE Rate Increase
Puget Sound Energy filed for a rate increase earlier this year that would increase the average customer's monthly electric bill by about $8 in 2023. The proposed rate increase is in the hands of the state Utilities and Transportation Commission, which has until the end of the year to decide whether to pass it.
shorelineareanews.com
King county property tax exemption program
Basic qualifications for the program are: Own the home you live in and be at least age 61 by December 31 of the preceding year or disabled. Max income of $58,423 (2019) or $40,000 (2016–18), after allowed expenses. The application process opens in March. If you applied for a...
KOMO News
'Typical home' value in Seattle down 6.3% since peaking in April, Zillow report finds
SEATTLE — The "typical home" value in Seattle is down 6.3% since peaking in April, according to a new report from Zillow. The Seattle-based real estate company found the typical home value in Seattle sits at $757,495, which is still up 48.2% since September 2019, six months before the pandemic began.
EPA Sends $36 Million for Puget Sound Cleanup–Where’s WA State?
For a number of years Puget Sound has been plagued by sewage and other pollutants leaked, dumped, or seeping into its waters, but Gov. Inslee and the state have done little about it. EPA grants $36 million for Puget Sound cleanup. According to information released by Bill Dunbar of the...
Seattle to level $500 daily tree fine against negligent homeowners, arborists
(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The new law passed last March by the city council and...
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
Chronicle
Inside the Bolt Creek Fire — and the Newly Burning Forests of the Western Cascades
INDEX — Thinning fuels on a hand crew in the first few days of the Bolt Creek fire, Cassandra Brazfield recalls hearing thuds as trees hit the ground. Early on, the fire — that for weeks has smoldered and smoked out Western Washington — behaved in interesting ways, she said. "It would just burn when it was super humid." It would light up the "duff," a dense, peaty layer of partially decomposed moss and litter, and the understory would catch fire. Trees would fall unexpectedly.
seattlemedium.com
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours
The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
KOMO News
Councilmember Sawant says people are throwing feces in her yard, criticizes police action
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is accusing the Seattle Police Department (SPD) of failing to fully investigate several incidents of people throwing human excrement in her yard. There have been six incidents where Sawant and her family discovered human waste in their yard, the most recent...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors
11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
KUOW
A highly charged public meeting in Seattle's Greenwood — but don't you dare record it
Dan Strauss, the city councilmember for Ballard and Greenwood, attempted a media blackout of a public meeting on Monday night. Strauss was one of four panelists at a forum on public safety at the Taproot Theatre in Greenwood. The meeting was convened by local businesses to discuss public safety and the possibility of a tiny house village for unhoused people.
KOMO News
'Like breathing underwater:' Seattle residents hope Thursday is last day of terrible air
SEATTLE, Wash. — "Sick of the smoke" is the understatement of the week for Seattle residents. They are ready for the terrible air quality, among the worst in the world at times, to go away. An upcoming rain event could finally smother wildfires burning around western Washington and end...
KOMO News
Police investigating multiple recent acts of violence in South Seattle, Central District
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating several violent incidents that have happened in South Seattle and the Central District this week. At this time, the incidents are not connected, but police are continuing to investigate. On Thursday, police arrested a suspect accused of killing a prominent member of...
KOMO News
Seattle voters face 2 questions on Prop 1 that could yield 3 different outcomes
As ballots go out in the mail this week, Seattle voters will need to take a close look at a proposal that could change how they pick a candidate altogether. Usually a ballot is straightforward: yes or no. This candidate or another. But Seattle voters are being asked two questions...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
‘The suffering here is egregious’: Massive backlog of mentally ill defendants waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — The state of Washington is experiencing a self-described “crisis” with the biggest backlog in state history of mentally ill defendants sitting in jails waiting for court-ordered access to medical help. Record-breaking wait times behind bars for people with serious mental illness – defendants deemed unable...
