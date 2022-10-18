ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Chronicle

State Still to Decide on PSE Rate Increase

Puget Sound Energy filed for a rate increase earlier this year that would increase the average customer's monthly electric bill by about $8 in 2023. The proposed rate increase is in the hands of the state Utilities and Transportation Commission, which has until the end of the year to decide whether to pass it.
shorelineareanews.com

King county property tax exemption program

Basic qualifications for the program are: Own the home you live in and be at least age 61 by December 31 of the preceding year or disabled. Max income of $58,423 (2019) or $40,000 (2016–18), after allowed expenses. The application process opens in March. If you applied for a...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Inside the Bolt Creek Fire — and the Newly Burning Forests of the Western Cascades

INDEX — Thinning fuels on a hand crew in the first few days of the Bolt Creek fire, Cassandra Brazfield recalls hearing thuds as trees hit the ground. Early on, the fire — that for weeks has smoldered and smoked out Western Washington — behaved in interesting ways, she said. "It would just burn when it was super humid." It would light up the "duff," a dense, peaty layer of partially decomposed moss and litter, and the understory would catch fire. Trees would fall unexpectedly.
seattlemedium.com

Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours

The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors

11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound

On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
POULSBO, WA

