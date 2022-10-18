Read full article on original website
Grand jury to consider murder charge in the death of Mount Vernon police officer
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An Orange Beach man charged with murder in connection with a traffic wreck that resulted in the death of a Mount Vernon police officer over the summer was drunk and speeding, according to testimony Thursday. After the preliminary hearing, Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully...
Man recently released from prison back in custody after exchanging fire with deputies
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 32-year-old man recently released from prison exchanged gunfire with Jackson County deputies Wednesday after carjacking an elderly couple in St. Martin. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed Wednesday evening deputies had exchanged fire with Nathan Thomas Cook, a felon arrested for commercial burglary in 2015.
Prichard robbery suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Justin Parker, 33 years old, is accused of robbing a Dollar General off Lott Road Monday and demanding money from employees at gunpoint. He’s now in custody. Fortunately, no one was hurt. A still shot of surveillance video captured him walking into the store, wearing...
New Orleans man sentenced to two years in prison for early-morning Mobile heists
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man will go to federal prison for two years for his role in a pair of early-morning burglaries in 2018, a judge ruled Thursday. Tim Jackson pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen vehicles. Senior U.S. District Judge William...
Man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General in Prichard: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have announced they have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Monday morning. According to officials, evidence was found at the crime scene that connected the suspect to the crime. Officers arrested Justin Tyrone Parker, 33, on Oct. 19 and obtained […]
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore man is accused of following a woman and her two children home, after they left a store on DIP. Investigators say Charles Snider claimed he was a Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy. They say there’s no telling what Snider’s intentions were. Snider...
Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
Man arrested on attempted murder warrant
A Pensacola, Fla. man with warrants for attempted murder out of Escambia County, Fla., was arrested on fugitive from justice and domestic violence III charges on Oct. 18, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Jason Coleman, 38, of Pensacola, was arrested after APD...
Mobile police: Man beats, chokes woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man tries to convince a woman SHE owes HIM money-but when she disagrees, he really makes her pay. That’s according to Mobile Police. Take a look at the mug shot for 30 year old Terrell Moultrie. This past Tuesday morning, the 11th, investigators say he went to the woman’s apartment in the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore Street, around 6:30. But he wasn’t there to ask to borrow some sugar for his coffee. Police tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Moultrie banged on the woman’s door, until she opened it. When she did, he barged in, demanding she pay him the money she owed him. But when she said she didn’t owe him any money, that’s when investigators say Moultrie started punching, then choking her, before stealing her cell phone, and leaving. The woman’s ok, but Moultrie is still out there, some where. According to M-P-D, Moultrie is charged with 3rd Degree Robbery, but also has a prior history of domestic violence, property theft, and drug charges.
Mobile Police respond to 2 shots fired scenes Tuesday, looking for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two separate shots fired calls Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are looking for the suspects in both incidents, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bank Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Through investigation, officers learned a “known male […]
Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
Atmore man arrest on possession of burglary tools, criminal trespassing
An Atmore man was arrested Oct. 17 on possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Jackson Stallworth, 63, of Atmore, was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton. The criminal trespassing charge was in the third degree.
Robertsdale man accused of threatening to shoot and kill FBI agents
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Robertsdale man is accused of threatening local FBI agents. David Shaw is locked up in Metro Jail and it’s not the first time he’s been there. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Shaw possibly made those threats because of past encounters with FBI agents.
Black Lives Matter: Family Of Jaheim McMillan’s Family Demanding Release Of Body Camera Video From Fatal Shooting
Jaheim McMillan’s family demands release of body camera video of the fatal shooting outside of a local convenience store
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found
An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
Popular true-crime podcast discusses case involving suspect from Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular podcast has put a spotlight on a case out of Mississippi that involved a suspect from the Mobile area. Indiana-based podcast “Crime Junkie” creator Ashley Flowers uploaded an episode of the podcast on Oct. 17, involving a man from Mobile. The episode, titled “MISSING: Kreneice Jones & LaMoine Allen,” […]
Officer-involved shooting reported in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. Investigators said the shooting, which involved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. Once the investigation has been completed, MBI will share their findings […]
Gulf Shores man pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge related to the Paycheck Protection Program. Danny Lee Beard owned a construction equipment company called HADDCO Inc, which operated in Clarke County. According to his written plea agreement, the defendant in January last year applied for loan under the COVID-19 relief program created by Congress in 2020 to help companies keep employees on the payroll during lockdown orders.
Mobile police seek suspect in gunfire exchange at gas station
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after an exchange of gunfire at a gas station in Mobile, according to police. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chevron at 702 S. University Blvd. Police said an unknown subject showed up and started shooting at another patron....
