The common perception of touring motorcycles is that they are large barges that favor comfort over chassis dynamics and speed. That might have been the case at one point in time but nowadays speed, handling, and all-day comfort are no longer strangers. Today, touring motorcycles are not necessarily large and heavy, with huge fairings and couch-like seats. Manufacturers are re-purposing sports and adventure bikes, easing riding positions, adding comfort and weather protection, and removing off-road centered features from adventure bikes, such as 21-inch front wheels, and substituting sizes for which road-specific tires are available. The modern touring bike, whether designed as a dedicated touring machine or modified from a bike from another class, is as fast as full-on sports bikes were a few years ago, with handling that wouldn’t leave you embarrassed on a track day. For many owners, speed is still a deciding factor when choosing a bike, even while comfort and practicality are essential ingredients as well. To help you decide, here is our list of the ten fastest touring bikes available today.
As with all Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Yamaha only started building motorcycles after the second world war, although the roots of the company were planted back in the late 1800s, when Torakusu Yamaha started repairing and then making reed organs and, later pianos. Yamaha is, today, the largest manufacturer of musical instruments in the world. The company expanded into engineering, and in 1954, the first Yamaha motorcycle appeared, a copy of the German DKW RT 125 which was also the basis of the BSA Bantam and Harley-Davidson Hummer. From that point, Yamaha has built a motorcycle for seemingly every single category, from the humblest scooter to the most dynamic sports bikes. Racing success came in the smaller two-stroke classes in the 1960s and the first two-stroke 500cc title was won by a Yamaha with Giacomo Agostini riding, in 1975. In the 2000s, Yamaha once again returned to the winner’s enclosure in MotoGP and has been one of the dominant forces in MotoGP ever since. Here’s our top 10 of the greatest Yamahas since 1954.
