The common perception of touring motorcycles is that they are large barges that favor comfort over chassis dynamics and speed. That might have been the case at one point in time but nowadays speed, handling, and all-day comfort are no longer strangers. Today, touring motorcycles are not necessarily large and heavy, with huge fairings and couch-like seats. Manufacturers are re-purposing sports and adventure bikes, easing riding positions, adding comfort and weather protection, and removing off-road centered features from adventure bikes, such as 21-inch front wheels, and substituting sizes for which road-specific tires are available. The modern touring bike, whether designed as a dedicated touring machine or modified from a bike from another class, is as fast as full-on sports bikes were a few years ago, with handling that wouldn’t leave you embarrassed on a track day. For many owners, speed is still a deciding factor when choosing a bike, even while comfort and practicality are essential ingredients as well. To help you decide, here is our list of the ten fastest touring bikes available today.
As with all Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Yamaha only started building motorcycles after the second world war, although the roots of the company were planted back in the late 1800s, when Torakusu Yamaha started repairing and then making reed organs and, later pianos. Yamaha is, today, the largest manufacturer of musical instruments in the world. The company expanded into engineering, and in 1954, the first Yamaha motorcycle appeared, a copy of the German DKW RT 125 which was also the basis of the BSA Bantam and Harley-Davidson Hummer. From that point, Yamaha has built a motorcycle for seemingly every single category, from the humblest scooter to the most dynamic sports bikes. Racing success came in the smaller two-stroke classes in the 1960s and the first two-stroke 500cc title was won by a Yamaha with Giacomo Agostini riding, in 1975. In the 2000s, Yamaha once again returned to the winner’s enclosure in MotoGP and has been one of the dominant forces in MotoGP ever since. Here’s our top 10 of the greatest Yamahas since 1954.
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠

