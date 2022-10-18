Read full article on original website
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Angler Catches New Hampshire State Record Channel Catfish
The Granite State has a new state-record channel catfish. Scott Alexander Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, caught the 15-pound, 12.8-ounce cat on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River near Hinsdale, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The fish was 31.9 inches long. The previous state record, caught...
New England, If You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and you and I should most definitely be aware of what each of the seven colors means. There are seven according to...
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
A 71% Increase in Fuel Oil: Why New Englanders Haven’t Turned Their Heat on Yet
It's one thing being a hearty New Englander and waiting til November to turn on the heat, but it's a whole other thing when you look at the cost of fuel. Let's talk about heating costs, because it's a hot topic around the office and at home right now. Heating...
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There were two winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing worth $494 million with a cash option value of $248.7 million.
Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
2 Mass. locales listed among best places to live in the U.S.
Two other New England spots made Money magazine's list as well. For those looking to put down roots, Money magazine says Massachusetts boasts two of the best places to live in America. The publication recently released a list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and Somerville...
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane.
For a Unique Experience, the Ice Castles Are Back for Their 10th Year in New Hampshire
Make the best out of a cold situation with Ice Castles. Winter is still a couple of months away, but Ice Castles will be back for a magical winter wonderland back in North Woodstock, New Hampshire. They will have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. The award-winning frozen attraction also has a snow tubing hill, Mystic Forest Light Walk, and a Winter Fairy Village. And new this year is an ice bar with adult beverages! Ice Castles is great at making a winter experience, but not great at predicting the weather. So, hang in there for the opening date. Typically they open early to mid-January.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect It’s First Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. The temperatures seem to be dropping like gravity itself. Christmas items are starting to hit store shelves. For the first time today, I actually had to put a sweater on to go outside. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
WCVB
93-year-old ginseng root found in Vermont could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. American ginseng can grow in fertile wooded areas...
Are These Really The Coolest Small Towns In Maine & New Hampshire?
One of the things we have a lot of in New England are cool, must visit, small towns. Let's face it, with the exception of Boston and Providence, even our "cities" are just big small towns. So, what are the coolest small towns in Maine and New Hampshire?. Recently, an...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
themainewire.com
As Maine Risks Energy Blackouts This Winter, Mills Touts Electricity Handout
Maine, and the rest of New England, may face energy blackouts this winter due to sky prices for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports, New England’s power grid manager has warned. “The most challenging aspect of this winter is what’s happening around the world and the extreme volatility in the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn as Comcast/Xfinity discount deal is a scam
The adage that when a deal seems too good to be true it probably is plays true when it comes to a scam that is making the rounds that police in Massachusetts want to warn the public about. The East Bridgewater Police Department stated that they are receiving an increase...
