Mother, boyfriend accused of taking 5 missing children from Cypress area captured by Louisiana State Police, deputies say

Tracy Green
2d ago
why can't they just have there own kids and leave other people kids alone trying to kidnap other people children your not even fit to have your own kids so sad of the both of you people
Foul play expected in search for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee whose father is charged with murder
The situation appears grim in Pasadena, where searchers are trying to find a little girl whose mother is dead and father is charged with murder.
Click2Houston.com
‘My mom kept us locked in the laundry room’: Neighbor says teens ran to her Cypress home for help after breaking free from handcuffs
CYPRESS, Texas – New details have emerged about the teenage twins who allegedly escaped abusive conditions at a Cypress home, where they were reportedly living in horror at the hands of their mother and her boyfriend. A neighbor who answered their plea for help spoke to KPRC 2 about...
fox26houston.com
40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress has criminal past of injury to child
CYPRESS, Texas - The twins are seen on a doorbell video with a 16-year-old girl holding a pair of handcuffs. They tell the homeowners, who are away in Dallas, they need a place to be for the night. The homeowner says, no we can't do that, and the pair go to ring Saheed Olaiya's doorbell.
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
Click2Houston.com
Body of possible 16-year-old runaway discovered in wooded area in north Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say they have recovered a dead body and believe it could possibly be a 16-year-old runaway. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley on Thursday. Gonzalez...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Deputies say man kidnapped girlfriend, brutally assaulted her in wooded area following argument in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – A man is wanted for the kidnapping and assault of his girlfriend on Oct. 15 after an argument in northwest Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area...
Click2Houston.com
Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
wbrz.com
Abusive mom fled with kids to Baton Rouge after handcuffed teens escaped Texas home, report says
BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of abuse reportedly crammed her family into a car along with her boyfriend and drove to Baton Rouge after two malnourished, handcuffed teens escaped their home in Texas. KTRK obtained surveillance video showing the two 16-year-olds going door-to-door in their Cypress, Texas neighborhood looking...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? 3 men rob, pistol-whip couple in west Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a couple’s home, earlier this month. According to police, a husband and wife had returned home in the Tanglewood subdivision after eating out at a restaurant. Police said while the husband went outside to take out...
postsouth.com
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
ktoy1047.com
Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana
Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
theadvocate.com
Law enforcement search for 5 missing Texas kids leads to Baton Rouge; adults arrested
A mother and her boyfriend took five of the woman's kids, fled the Houston area and drove nearly 300 miles to Baton Rouge on Tuesday before Louisiana state troopers caught and arrested them, authorities said. By Tuesday evening, all of the children were accounted for and declared safe. Zaikiya Duncan,...
Click2Houston.com
Trio wanted for assaulting clerk who confronted them for stealing at east downtown convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding two women and a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. On Sept. 18, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a store located in the 2300 block of Pease Street around 2:15 p.m.
KPLC TV
Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
Houston man accused of choking common-law wife to death during dispute over children
HOUSTON — A Houston man is accused of choking his common-law wife to death on Tuesday in a hotel room during a dispute about the way she disciplined their two children, authorities said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man will be charged with murder, KTRK-TV reported. The...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years
HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect in custody after leading officers on chase in stolen U-Haul across southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is in custody after crashing a stolen U-Haul while leading police on a chase across southwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD said they received information about a man in a U-Haul truck that crashed into someone and shot at them...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged after hitting deputy twice with metal chair, authorities say
SPRING, Texas – A man has been arrested after authorities said he hit a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy twice with a metal chair. On Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies responded to reports of an aggressive man in the 20100 block of Holzwarth Road. When deputies arrived, they said 65-year-old...
HPD: Man who choked common-law wife to death claims he was protecting their child
HOUSTON — A man accused of choking the mother of his two children to death has been charged with murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Investigators said the kids are with Child Protective Services after their mother died at the hands of her common-law husband. It happened Tuesday...
