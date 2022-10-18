ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Carving out tension: Great Bend's Bowers wins wood carving award

He counts numbers by day and wood chips by night. For nearly 25 years, Great Bend accountant Barry Bowers has been chipping away at wood blocks as part of a wood carving hobby. Last week, Bowers learned he had won two first-place prizes, and a second place, in the Canada-based Richmond Carvers Society contest that featured 116 carvers from 12 countries. The 2022 contest was a virtual one, and carvers were allowed to submit two photos of a piece in a given category.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Disability Mentoring Day conference Oct. 19 in Great Bend

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Disability Mentoring Day, the national effort to help and inspire those with disabilities to seek opportunities in the workforce, enters its 24th year this month. Across the nation, the special day is held each October during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale sells 44 properties

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Reno County Tax Sale was held October 18th at Memorial Hall. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 44 delinquent properties were auctioned to the highest bidder. REIB Auctions performed the auction on the properties that were sold. The Sheriff's Office said there will...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

75 tons of tires disposed of during Great Bend’s city-wide cleanup

The final numbers from the city-wide cleanup in Great Bend are in, and the event was a ton of success…several tons. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Administrator Kendal Francis said 51 commercial-sized dumpsters were filled and dumped during the nine-day period. There were 59.4 tons of municipal solid waste, 75.4 tons of tires and 4.9 tons of mattresses.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/19)

BOOKED: Brodie Bretz on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. RELEASED: Michael Cashman on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, by order of the court. RELEASED: Lisa Crain on Barton County District Court case for Driving without a License and Driving...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend back to having a fulltime city attorney

When Bob Suelter retired last November, he took 42 years serving as the Great Bend City Attorney with him. The city responded with contracting out the attorney and prosecutor positions to local law firm Watkins Calcara. Each position was paid $7,000 per month. Allen Glendenning is now transitioning away from...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend limits living in RV to campgrounds & RV parks

Recent complaints about using recreational vehicles (RV) as an auxiliary residence beside houses caused the City of Great Bend to readjust ordinances and regulations. The Great Bend City Council approved an ordinance Monday night that limits living in RVs to campgrounds and RV parks. The city stated using a parked...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend psychiatrist: Local options available despite negative report

There has been a giant push in recent years to raise awareness regarding mental health and eliminate the stigma surrounding treatment. According to a study released by Mental Health America, Kansas is not doing enough. The state ranked last in the nation in overall mental health care, based on mental illness figures and access to health care. Dr. Patrick Stang with the Center for Counseling in Great Bend, said that is not necessarily indicative of access for area residents.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (10/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/19) At 7:01 a.m. an accident was reported at 601 N. US 281 Highway. At 2:07 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 210 Road. Driving / Driver Complaint. At 3:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W....
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy