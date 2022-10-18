Read full article on original website
Carving out tension: Great Bend's Bowers wins wood carving award
He counts numbers by day and wood chips by night. For nearly 25 years, Great Bend accountant Barry Bowers has been chipping away at wood blocks as part of a wood carving hobby. Last week, Bowers learned he had won two first-place prizes, and a second place, in the Canada-based Richmond Carvers Society contest that featured 116 carvers from 12 countries. The 2022 contest was a virtual one, and carvers were allowed to submit two photos of a piece in a given category.
Ghost town: Downtown Great Bend ready for trick or treaters Oct. 29
Ghouls and goblins get ready - and butterflies and princesses, too. Great Bend Kiwanis will again host its Downtown Halloween Trick or Treat Boo on Oct. 29. Kiwanis member Amanda Urban said this year's event should be even bigger than those of the past. "Great Bend Kiwanis and vendors downtown,...
Disability Mentoring Day conference Oct. 19 in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Disability Mentoring Day, the national effort to help and inspire those with disabilities to seek opportunities in the workforce, enters its 24th year this month. Across the nation, the special day is held each October during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Reno County Tax Sale sells 44 properties
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Reno County Tax Sale was held October 18th at Memorial Hall. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 44 delinquent properties were auctioned to the highest bidder. REIB Auctions performed the auction on the properties that were sold. The Sheriff's Office said there will...
Housing development property annexed into Great Bend city limits
Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) has taken another step toward building a 28-unit, low-income housing development in Great Bend. The Great Bend City Council voted 4-2 to approve an ordinance that annexes a 24-acre lot, behind Walmart, into city limits and being able to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer.
4,500 square-foot daycare in Great Bend to start construction next spring
A 4,500 square-foot group daycare center in Great Bend was approved for a conditional use permit and construction of the facility is expected to begin next spring. The daycare center will serve up to 59 children and will be located at 4507 Farmers Plaza Lane. The $1.6 million project is...
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Oct. 19, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Larned Correctional residents celebrate educational landmarks through Barton CC
Thirty-one-year-old Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) resident Tyler Lyon has earned his high school diploma and other career-related certifications through Barton Community College and in the summer of 2025, after six years, he will rejoin society educated and ready to work. He is committed to not becoming reincarcerated, a trend known as recidivism.
75 tons of tires disposed of during Great Bend’s city-wide cleanup
The final numbers from the city-wide cleanup in Great Bend are in, and the event was a ton of success…several tons. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Administrator Kendal Francis said 51 commercial-sized dumpsters were filled and dumped during the nine-day period. There were 59.4 tons of municipal solid waste, 75.4 tons of tires and 4.9 tons of mattresses.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/19)
BOOKED: Brodie Bretz on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. RELEASED: Michael Cashman on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, by order of the court. RELEASED: Lisa Crain on Barton County District Court case for Driving without a License and Driving...
🎙Cougar Pause: Admissions Director Tana Cooper
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton Community College Admissions Director Tana Cooper that aired Oct. 17, 2022. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend back to having a fulltime city attorney
When Bob Suelter retired last November, he took 42 years serving as the Great Bend City Attorney with him. The city responded with contracting out the attorney and prosecutor positions to local law firm Watkins Calcara. Each position was paid $7,000 per month. Allen Glendenning is now transitioning away from...
Great Bend: Are you a 'on the curb' or 'on the street' parker?
The City of Great Bend recently revamped a sidewalk repair program that financially assists property owners to make repairs to crumbled sidewalks. There is still a grey area concerning vehicles parking on those sidewalks, potentially causing some of the wear and tear. For many citizens, it is common practice to...
Great Bend limits living in RV to campgrounds & RV parks
Recent complaints about using recreational vehicles (RV) as an auxiliary residence beside houses caused the City of Great Bend to readjust ordinances and regulations. The Great Bend City Council approved an ordinance Monday night that limits living in RVs to campgrounds and RV parks. The city stated using a parked...
Great Bend psychiatrist: Local options available despite negative report
There has been a giant push in recent years to raise awareness regarding mental health and eliminate the stigma surrounding treatment. According to a study released by Mental Health America, Kansas is not doing enough. The state ranked last in the nation in overall mental health care, based on mental illness figures and access to health care. Dr. Patrick Stang with the Center for Counseling in Great Bend, said that is not necessarily indicative of access for area residents.
Today is final day to enroll in Great Bend's defensive driving class
You might be the best driver on the road. But there are plenty of other drivers out there. That's why the Great Bend Recreation Commission is teaming up with the Barton County Sheriff's Office Monday and Tuesday evenings for a defensive driving course. Undersheriff Steve Billinger said the class is a good learning tool for drivers of all ages.
Cop Shop (10/19)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/19) At 7:01 a.m. an accident was reported at 601 N. US 281 Highway. At 2:07 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 210 Road. Driving / Driver Complaint. At 3:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W....
🎙 Post Podcast: Area Sheriff's discuss proposed Kansas constitutional amendment
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun and Graham County Sheriff Cole Presley, discuss the proposed amendment to the Kansas Consitution on the ballot in November that would enshrine the office of the Sheriff within the constitution. For more about the Post Podcast, including a...
