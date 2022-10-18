Man takes plea deal in Sevier County cocaine trafficking, stolen cars ring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A plea agreement has been reached for one person involved in an East Tennessee involving stolen cars and cocaine that enveloped the court clerk’s office. The case led the FBI to raid the Sevier County Courthouse in October 2021.

Federal court records show Serguin Castro-Carias has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of possessing 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The document goes on to say cocaine was sold to a confidential law enforcement source.

Attorneys also say in the document that the drugs were supplied to Castro-Carias by Juan Lopez Gallardo , who was also arrested during the operation.

Castro-Carias faces a minimum of five years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million following his guilty plea.

Gallardo is under indictment for his alleged involvement in a stolen vehicle theft ring that operated in Kodak and across state lines. Two now-former Sevier County deputy clerks, Brandy M. Thornton and Roberta Lynn Webb-Allen , each were charged in the case. The two were accused of accepting bribes in exchange for issuing vehicle titles.

Thornton pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiracy in exchange for other charges being dropped. She is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 6, 2023. Webb-Allen took a similar plea deal and is due to be sentenced in October.

