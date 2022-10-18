Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
Deliciously spooky dining options for Halloween
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. You’ve got lots of choices for what to do over...
On Milwaukee
Black Nativity returns for one weekend of joy
Black Arts MKE’s "Black Nativity" by Langston Hughes returns for its seventh year for one weekend only, Dec. 8-11. The show will take place at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall inside the Marcus Center. Set in Milwaukee rather than Bethlehem, this hopeful re-telling of Hughes’ original 1961 play...
On Milwaukee
on/milwaukee public library
As MPL celebrates new Business Commons, here are then & now photos of the space. Up on the second floor of the 1954-55 Grassold & Johnson-designed addition to the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., is a new Milwaukee Public Library space that hosted a grand opening on Thursday. Here are some photos of the second floor space today and in the past.
On Milwaukee
Kick it at The Rock Snowpark's first-ever Winter Kicker
This article is in partnership with The Rock Snowpark. Winter is coming. At The Rock Snowpark, however, that's cause not for hibernation but for celebration as the snowy hot spot will welcome winter in with its first-ever Winter Kicker seasonal movie screening spectacular on Saturday, Nov. 5. "Here at the...
On Milwaukee
Lewis re-envisions antique shops with new Bay View space
Eric Lewis is enamored with vintage, Mid-Century items – so much so that his home, garage and place of business are filled with them. Lewis is the co-owner of BC Modern, an antique shop focusing on the 1950s-70s, at 3116 S. Chase St. in Bay View. Last December, he and his wife, Veronica Rodriguez-Lewis, purchased the 1968-built building that formerly housed The Gluten-Free Trading Company and a bank before that.
On Milwaukee
New MOWA show exhibits Colt mural for the first time in nearly 50 years
A 22.5x8.5-foot mural painted for Marquette University by a UW-Milwaukee art professor is among the works included in a new show at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. “Magic Wilderness: Dreamscapes of the Forest” includes pieces by 16 artists that turned their eyes toward the wilderness of Wisconsin. It will kick off with an opening reception with the artists on Saturday, Oc. 22 from 2 until 4 p.m. and then continues through Jan. 15.
On Milwaukee
First look: "Beyond Monet," which opens Oct. 20 at the Wisconsin Center
More than 4 trillion pixels. More than 50,000 square feet. More than 1 million cubic feet of space. Thousands of water lilies. That’s right, after months of anticipation, “Beyond Monet” arrives at the Wisconsin Center this week, opening Thursday, Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now at...
On Milwaukee
Take a look inside The Bridgewater Modern Grill, which opens next week
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s nearly time to welcome one of the most anticipated...
On Milwaukee
Some of Milwaukee's best gas station food
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Gas station fare has come a long way since roller...
