A 22.5x8.5-foot mural painted for Marquette University by a UW-Milwaukee art professor is among the works included in a new show at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. “Magic Wilderness: Dreamscapes of the Forest” includes pieces by 16 artists that turned their eyes toward the wilderness of Wisconsin. It will kick off with an opening reception with the artists on Saturday, Oc. 22 from 2 until 4 p.m. and then continues through Jan. 15.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO