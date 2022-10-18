ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

10NEWS

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US airlines cheer travel boost from shift to hybrid work

US airlines say they are reaping the benefits of a growing trend of hybrid work that allows employees to travel more frequently as Covid-19 restrictions ebb. On the other hand, when people do travel for work, they are more frequently deciding to extend their stays due to the greater acceptability of remote work.
FLORIDA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Uber and Lyft drivers press lawmakers to address long-standing labor complaints

Whipsawed by shrinking fares and rising costs, Uber and Lyft drivers are pressing lawmakers to force the companies to address their long-standing complaints of meager wages, unsafe working conditions and a lack of transparency. Drivers say the companies continue to gobble up more of each fare — more than 60% by their estimates — even as […] The post Uber and Lyft drivers press lawmakers to address long-standing labor complaints appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
getnews.info

Sofa Yoga Becomes Top Growing Fitness Trend for the Elderly

Adults looking to improve their fitness at home, on their own terms, can join the number one growing fitness trend among the elderly—Sofa Yoga, a gentle yoga practice with personalized coaching. Sofa Yoga offers users personalized coaching from the comfort of their own homes by creating individual and highly...

