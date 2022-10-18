ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Woman Designed Her Kitchen Island With Resin

By Isabell Rivera
 2 days ago

Functional and stylish!

Technology and designs have come a long way, and nowadays you can even 3D print yourself a real house. On a much simpler note, there are also other ways you can build something, such as designing bath tiles with resin.

This TikTok creator Caroline ( @ciaffyy ) did something slightly different with resin, as she shares in her video.

That's right! She designed a whole kitchen island with resin, and it looks so cool! Reminds me of the furniture you would find at Barbie's Dream House.

It's hard to say if she made it herself or just designed it and hired someone to build it, but she mentioned in the comments section that all that was used was biodegradable eco resin and wood. As you can see in her other videos, she designed and built a lot in her home, such as the curved and wavy door frames.

I love the color combo, as well as the fact she added compartments for a cutting board and a knife block. It fits perfectly into her retro-inspired kitchen. The colors remind me of cotton candy, as it is soft pink, mint green, and sky blue.

You might be wondering where the storage space is in this, and so do other TikTokers. One TikToker @cookiesmut commented,

"I'm less concerned about the resin and more concerned about the lack of storage, is the knife block and board cut out all there is?"

It seems like Caroline's kitchen has a lot of storage space already, therefore - to keep it simple - the island probably didn't need more.

Life in plastic - it's fantastic!

