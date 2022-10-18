ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridianville, AL

North Alabama pizza master competes in national competition

By Mariah Wiggs
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There’s nothing like a tasty slice of pizza. From Chicago deep dish to a New York thin slice, they’re all celebrated during the month of October for National Pizza Month.

One North Alabama pizza master showed his love and speed for pizza making during Marco’s Pizza’s “Fast & Accurate Pizza Making Contest.”

Here are the most popular Halloween costumes in Alabama, U.S.

Darren Ezzo has been competing in the national competition for the past four years – placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd since 2018.

16 Marco’s Pizza employees competed at the 2022 competition.

The competition judges a pizza maker’s speed and accuracy when creating the perfect pizza. Ezzo’s fastest time to date is 23.5 seconds.

“I’m a competitor,” said Ezzo. “I just love competition and its fun to be able to see myself, push myself and push the competition also throughout our brand.”

