Kentucky WBB Predicted to Finish Seventh in SEC by Media

The Southeastern Conference has released its preseason media poll and awards projections for the women's 2022-23 college basketball season at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

It's year three for Kentucky under head coach Kyra Elzy, and the Wildcats have been projected to finish seventh in the SEC. Additionally, no Wildcat was selected to either the Preseason First or Second Team.

Below is the women's team introduction from last Friday's Big Blue Madness:

After winning the SEC Tournament last season, Elzy is replacing a bolt-load of talent. Four new faces enter from the transfer portal, as forwards Adebola Adeyeye (Buffalo) and Ajae Petty (LSU) will look to make an impact in the paint, while guards Maddie Scherr (Oregon) and Eniya Russell (South Carolina) will add to a stacked backcourt.

Graduate student Blair Green returns after missing the entire 2021 season due to a ruptured achilles suffered in an exhibition before the start of the year. She'll look to lead the Cats alongside veterans Robyn Benton and Nyah Leveretter. Point guard Jada Walker also returns for her sophomore season after becoming a key player in her freshman campaign.

Green would go on to defeat Scherr in the championship of the 3-point contest, her second win in a row. The Harlan County, Ky native shot 33 percent from deep in her last full season in 2020.

The entire roster can be found here.

Kentucky will open the season on Nov. 7, taking on Radford inside Memorial Coliseum. The entire WBB schedule can be found here.