Tualatin, OR

Tualatin softball coach Jenna Baird steps down after 11 seasons, 223 wins, 2 state titles

By Dan Brood
 2 days ago

Tualatin High School softball.

State championship games.

Jenna Wilson.

It all seemed to go together.

The Timberwolves, since their first season in the spring of 1993, have played in four state championship contests. Wilson, now Jenna Baird, has been a part of all four of those games — one as a player and three as a head coach.

For Baird, who is expecting her second child in December, that storied Tualatin legacy is now concluding, as she is ending her tenure as the Timberwolves’ head coach.

Before her coaching duties, Baird was a standout first baseman for Tualatin, where she was a four-time letterwinner and a three-time all-Pacific Conference first-team pick. She also earned all-state honors three times.

Baird was a player on the 2004 Tualatin softball team that fell 3-2 to Westview in eight innings in the Class 4A (big school) state championship game.

After high school, Baird played softball at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, hitting .412 with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs in two all-NWAACC seasons, helping the Saints win their first NWAACC Southern Conference title in 2007.

Baird then played at Portland State University for two seasons, earning Division 1 All-Pacific Coast Conference recognition both years.

Baird took over as Tualatin’s head softball coach in 2011. She led the Timberwolves to their first state championship as the team topped Westview 10-0 in five innings in the 2015 Class 6A state final.

Tualatin won its second title under Baird in 2018, when the Timberwolves edged Clackamas 4-3 in the Class 6A state championship game, capping a 30-0 season.

Tualatin also played in the 2019 Class 6A state title contest, falling 5-4 to Sheldon.

Baird led Tualatin to a state-record 45-game win streak, which included the 30-0 mark in 2018 and the first 15 games of the 2019 season.

Baird, a two-time state coach of the year and a four-time conference coach of the year, finished her Tualatin coaching tenure with a regular season coaching record of 223-54.

Tualatin has named Eric Wadsworth, who has been the girls golf head coach and an assistant baseball coach at the school, as its new softball coach.

