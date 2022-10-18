Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Lender Voyager Settles With Executives Who Approved $935,000,000 Loan to Three Arrows Capital: Report
Voyager Digital is deciding not to pursue legal action against company executives who green-lighted the sizable loan contributing to the demise of the crypto lending platform. The troubled firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after the now defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted on a crypto loan valued at $935 million in April 2022 and now worth around $650 million as a result of the bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried and Crypto Exchange FTX Under Probe by State Securities Regulator
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange platform is under investigation by the securities regulator of Texas for allegedly offering unregistered seucurities in the state. A court document related to crypto lender Voyager Digital’s bankruptcy reveals that the Texas State Securities Board’s enforcement division is investigating FTX. Joseph Rotunda,...
cryptopotato.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Shares His Position on Crypto Regulations
The community is not exactly thrilled by the new draft proposed by SBF. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted a draft of a set of standards to create clarity and protect customers as the US awaits full federal regulatory regimes. While highlighting the significance of regulatory oversight and customer protection,...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Whistleblower Trump Media executive says firm violated federal securities laws
Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump’s media company, also alleges that ex-president pressured executives to give shares to Melania
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper
You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data
3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Announces Zero Commission USDC Trading
Coinbase notes that acceptance of USDC has lagged behind that in the US. Coinbase, together with Circle, is a founding member of USDC. It seems that USDC, USDT, and BUSD are all maintaining their positions as the top three currencies. The USD currencies USDC, TUSD, and USDP have all been delisted from Binance as of late. The funds were instantly transformed into BUSD, the currency of the exchange, upon deposit.
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
blockworks.co
US Chamber of Commerce Rips SEC for Denying Proposed Grayscale Bitcoin ETF
Coinbase and Blockchain Association have both filed amicus briefs as the lawsuit against the commission moves forward. The largest lobbying group in the US is backing Grayscale Investments’ lawsuit against the SEC, which claims the agency unfairly disapproved the proposed conversion of the firm’s bitcoin trust (GBTC) to an ETF.
CNBC
Cryptocurrency service provider agrees to return $17 million to digital lender Celsius as it reorganizes in bankruptcy
Crypto service provider Prime Trust agreed Thursday to return $17 million from crypto lending platform Celsius that was allegedly withheld just as digital currencies hit their first bottom last year. Prime Trust, which offers custodial services for digital assets, held $119 million of Celsius' assets when the two terminated their...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
protocol.com
Banks serving crypto are feeling the chill
Good day, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday, Silvergate’s earnings, Dimon’s crypto hire, and more bucks for blockchain gaming. Has anyone noticed Jamie Dimon’s habit of saying one thing about crypto and his bank doing another? Dimon recently called cryptocurrencies “decentralized Ponzi schemes.” But JPMorgan Chase just hired Aaron Iovine, recently of the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy, according to Bloomberg Law. It’s hiring for other crypto positions. There are two logical conclusions here: Either Dimon’s a hypocrite and doesn’t believe what he’s telling Congress about crypto, or he’s not really running his bank. We’ve noted Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto as its infrastructure matures. We wonder if part of the problem is some growing up that needs to happen in the C-suite, too.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating on Binance According to On-chain Metrics
Accumulation of Bitcoin has been occurring on major exchanges according to recent findings from analytics firm CryptoQuant. Crypto markets may be in the depths of a lengthening bear market, but that provides the perfect environment to accumulate Bitcoin for those with conviction that there will be a recovery. This is...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Compliance Corner: Victory Securities, Monetary Authority Of Singapore
The latest compliance news: regulatory developments, punishments, guidance, permissions and new product and service offerings. Victory Nest Asset Management Pte, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Victory Securities, has secured an asset management licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. As a result of being given the MAS licence, Victory...
Comments / 0