Ruston, LA

How letting loose has allowed Smoke Harris to thrive for Louisiana Tech football

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
 2 days ago
When Louisiana Tech football coach Sonny Cumbie took over the program, he saw the untapped potential that Smoke Harris possesses.

During the bye-week on the first week of October, the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1 Conference-USA) took the time to workout kinks. Cumbie told Harris to slow down and take it one thing at a time – and it's working.

"He wants to make every play for the team and he wants to make every score … just try to do that and you can't do it every play," Cumbie said. "When you relax and let your ability take over, let's get him the football in a position that he can make plays and allow him to do that. I think it's been, on both sides of it, there's been an adjustment, a conscious effort to give him the ball in positions where he can be successful."

LAST WEEKLouisiana Tech football can't defend the run game in 47-27 loss to North Texas

BULLDOGS DEFENSEHow Beejay Williamson has emerged as a leader this season for Louisiana Tech football

Since the open week, Harris has had 14 receptions for 201 yards and two TDs. The 5-foot-7, 188-pound wide receiver was the favorite target in the 47-27 loss to North Texas on Saturday.

Quarterback Parker McNeil has first-hand witnessed the progress that Harris has shown over the past three weeks.

"He has really blossomed into what I heard he was," McNeil said. " I mean I always saw it, spring ball and fall camp. I knew he was special, but I think just me getting him the ball … I feel like I've helped him shine and putting him in those spots and allowing him to do what he can do."

Among the receiver group, Tahj Magee said that there have been a conscience effort to have a collective growth as well as personal growth on the field.

"The commodore we have in our room and (McNeil) just being the guy that he is allows us to make plays on Saturdays," Magee said.

Parker's confidence in the receivers ‒ and Harris ‒ stems from the long days of spring ball and fall camp and into the regular season while strengthening coming out of the open week.

"Practice execution is game day reality ," McNeil said. "So I think we definitely took that to heart and made that change."

Comments / 0

 

Related
