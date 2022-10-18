Look: Austrian contortionist earns ninth Guinness World Records title

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An acrobatic contortionist from Austria earned her ninth Guinness World Record by holding the dimbasana yoga pose for 30 minutes, 3 seconds.

Stefanie Millinger, 30, earned her ninth Guinness World Records title by holding the dimbasana yoga pose for 30 minutes, 3 seconds. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Stefanie Millinger, 30, broke her first Guinness World Record in 2020, when she took on the title for most consecutive L-sit straddle presses to handstands and achieved 402 repetitions. She broke her own record in June 2021, achieving 406 reps.

Millinger earned her latest title by holding the dimbasana yoga pose, which involves bending backward from the standing position and grabbing her own ankles.

Millinger also holds the records for longest L-sit bar hang (2 minutes, 14 seconds), longest duration hula hooping in abdominal plank position (4 minutes, 26 seconds) and longest duration hula hooping in a single arm plank position (3 minutes, 5 seconds).

She also holds the record for longest duration to perform a single arm handstand (1 hour, 22 minutes, 44 seconds), longest time balancing on the hands (56 minutes, 6 seconds), longest time in an L-sit (10 minutes, 15 seconds) and longest L-sit bar hang with one arm (1 hour, 38 minutes, 5 seconds).

This article originally appeared on UPI.com