Barstool Sportsbook Resturaunt at Hollywood Casino Perryville hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

PERRYVILLE — Hollywood Casino Perryville kicks off its newest addition, the Barstool Sportsbook Restaurant, Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a VIP event and a meet-and-greet with former Baltimore Raven Tight End Todd Heap.

“Anything that has to do with the small community that we love here in Baltimore is great,” said Heap. “This is a great venue and I was excited to come out here and see it and be a part of its opening.”

During the event, attendees got a complimentary drink, free food and the opportunity to focus on any of the 50 screens displaying a variety of sports games from the comfort of their table.

“As a Cecil County jock in my day, it is always nice to see people enjoying sports and more TV’s and entertainment,” said Perryville Mayor Matt Roath. “With everything going on around the restaurant, this is going to be a great addition to that profit.”

The General Manager of the Barstool Sportsbook Restaurant, Amy Brennan, noted that placing bets and gambling-related activities were kept intentionally separate from the restaurant in order to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere.

“There are not a lot of dining options locally and so we decided to keep gambling separate so you can bring your family and children – since children under the age of 21 are not permitted in gambling settings,” Brennan said.

Gambling through Barstool Sportsbook is still permitted for anyone 21 years of age and older through kiosks on the casino floor across from the restaurant. Barstool Sportsbook also has a mobile app that offers a variety of sports and gambling services, although mobile gambling is not yet legal in Maryland.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Barstool Sportsbook Restaurant will be open to the public.

“This will be one of the most fun, engaging, dynamic places to be to watch a game, anytime,” said Brennan. “It is different from anything else offered locally in terms of entertainment so come out and give us a shot.”