ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield County, CT

Frost advisory in effect for parts of Connecticut Wednesday morning

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says a frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for southern Litchfield County and northern Fairfield and New Haven counties. After the cold start, we stay cool into the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s and mostly sunny skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRm87_0ie0SPpD00

NEXT: It looks like it will stay dry and mostly sunny the rest of the week into Saturday. It begins to warm up starting on Friday with highs getting back into the 60s. Later Sunday into Monday, a system spinning up the coast may bring us some showers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyTt5_0ie0SPpD00

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold with patchy frost likely. Low of 37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upbIF_0ie0SPpD00

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 56.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High of 61.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High of 66.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers possible at night. High of 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXiLN_0ie0SPpD00

Comments / 1

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

NOAA predicts warmer-than-average temperatures for Connecticut this winter

On Oct. 20, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a report predicting that the ongoing "La Niña" will drive warmer temperatures for Connecticut and the rest of the Atlantic region this winter. The report, which maps out potential winter conditions for December, January and February, is meant to help minimize the weather’s impact on lives and livelihoods by informing the public.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Stratford no longer among CT's 25 most distressed communities

STRATFORD — In a sign of Stratford’s improving economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have removed the town from a list of the most distressed communities in Connecticut. For two years in a row, Stratford was designated by the state Department of Economic and...
STRATFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy