Frost advisory in effect for parts of Connecticut Wednesday morning

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says a frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for southern Litchfield County and northern Fairfield and New Haven counties. After the cold start, we stay cool into the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s and mostly sunny skies.

NEXT: It looks like it will stay dry and mostly sunny the rest of the week into Saturday. It begins to warm up starting on Friday with highs getting back into the 60s. Later Sunday into Monday, a system spinning up the coast may bring us some showers.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold with patchy frost likely. Low of 37.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 56.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High of 61.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High of 66.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers possible at night. High of 67.