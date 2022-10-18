Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
South Carolina Run for the Fallen to pay tribute across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Run for the Fallen is paying tribute to the men and women that have died in service to America this weekend. The run will take place over three days and span 122 miles from Charleston to the State House. At the end of...
WIS-TV
South Carolina ranked among most challenging states to hire in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new study ranks South Carolina among the most challenging states to hire in. The website Wallethub.com found the Palmetto State is the seventh most difficult state for employers to fill positions in the country. The study found SC had a job opening rate of 7.20% in Sept. and 7.65% over the last twelve months.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Third Annual SC “Strollathon” Rally for Rett at SC State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina “Strollathon” rally for Rett- is returning to the South Carolina State House for its third year. This event aims to spread awareness and raise funds for the international Rett syndrome foundation an organization that helps families impacted by Rett Syndrome- a neurological disorder that mostly affects females.
WIS-TV
South Carolina to take part in world’s largest earthquake drill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the Palmetto State is taking part in what the South Carolina Emergency Management Division calls the world’s largest earthquake drill. SCEMD said Thursday’s drill will take place at 10:20 a.m. in The Great SouthEast ShakeOut. Over 2.1 million people have registered to participate....
WIS-TV
South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
USDA awards $1.6 million total to five SC food providers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is the recipient of $1.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Marketing Service as part of $64 million available nationwide. South Carolina's allocation will go to five grant projects aimed at assisting food entities to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for business.
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
WIS-TV
Rapid shelter Columbia aims to house the homeless
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
qcnews.com
SLED won’t answer whether agents violated body camera policy in 2019 hemp farm raid
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (Queen City News) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division executed a raid of a Lowcountry farm in September 2019 that ended with Trent Pendarvis’ arrest and the destruction of his $2 million hemp crop. SLED agents came from as far away as Columbia and...
wccbcharlotte.com
New South Carolina Map Help Families In Need Find Food Pantries
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released an expanded map listing food panties across the state. You can access and search the map HERE. According to Feeding America, nearly 490,00 people across the state deal with huger and food insecurity.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Employers have the 7th Biggest Hiring Struggle in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring and South Carolina ranked as havin the 7th biggest struggle in the country. In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
WIS-TV
Limited amount of iHealth COVID-19 home test faulty, DHEC say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a limited amount of iHealth at-home test kits may have faulty result cartridges. DHEC attributes these results to a manufacturer error. Officials say those kits may return inaccurate results including an absent or very faint control line.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Hope for Live Pregnancy Center in Camden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the news of pregnancy may seem like a dream for someone who has planned to be a parent, it may be overwhelming and even heartbreaking for someone who conceived earlier than desired. Luckily there are people and organizations willing to help those who are facing...
WIS-TV
Lexington County releases economic report showing local investment and job growth
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The County of Lexington Department of Economic Development says the last year has shown growth in the community. The annual report released Thursday highlights $448.7 million in capital investments and 1,107 new jobs. The department said the job growth comes after a dozen businesses made multi-million...
Columbia hiring staff, laying turf, getting ready for Rapid Shelter to open in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Things are moving right along at Rapid Shelter Columbia which was first announced back in September. The city is building 50 pallet cabins around the inclement weather center on Calhoun Street. Columbia's Taskforce to Prevent and End Homelessness says their intention was to have the cabins...
Comments / 1