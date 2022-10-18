Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Gobert's monster debut powers Timberwolves over Thunder
The Timberwolves center was worth the price of admission on opening night.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Lakers point fingers after first loss: Russell Westbrook blames hamstring injury on new coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in the final preseason game before LA drops season opener to Golden State
The Los Angeles Lakers have a new coach, but a lot of the same, old problems after their season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Following his disappointing first year with the team, Russell Westbrook said he 'absolutely' believes new coach Darvin Ham's decision to use him off the bench in Friday's preseason finale contributed to his nagging hamstring injury.
How Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz’s incredible season opening first half
The Utah Jazz led the Denver Nuggets by 22 after the first half at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City
thecomeback.com
Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut
It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
NBA
Utah Jazz Mailbag | Craig Bolerjack And Thurl Bailey Answer Your Questions
The day has finally come. After one of the longest offseason's — at least it feels that way — in recent memory, the Jazz return to the court on Wednesday night. Utah will open up the 2022-23 NBA season when it hosts Mountain West rival Denver, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
Yardbarker
Wizards vs Pacers Season Opener: Second Half Notes
At 5:04 on the clock, the Wizards increased the score to 81-68. The Pacers respond by taking a timeout. With Myles Turner out, the Wizards continued to dominate the paint making 42 of their points so far in the game there. Wizards and basketball fans overall got to see a...
Yardbarker
Lakers Will Continue to Look at Trades of Russell Westbrook, Picks
But then again, for the Lakers, it’s all about the big picture and what could happen should they return to the playoffs. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, they do have options to improve what still appears to be a fairly clunk roster. “The Lakers are really devoid of player...
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: How to watch the 2022 NBA season opener game tonight
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns play on Wednesday night in the first game of the NBA season for both teams. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Who wins?:Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
ESPN
Lakers' Russell Westbrook cites coming off bench for hamstring strain
SAN FRANCISCO -- Russell Westbrook said he "absolutely" believes that Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in L.A.'s preseason finale could have caused the hamstring strain he suffered that night. "I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," Westbrook said following...
Is John Calipari’s proposal for summertime hoops realistic? KU’s Bill Self likes idea
Kentucky coach John Calipari thinks college basketball teams should be allowed to play an exhibition game or two during the summer months.
Comments / 0