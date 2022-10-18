ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut

It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
Wizards vs Pacers Season Opener: Second Half Notes

At 5:04 on the clock, the Wizards increased the score to 81-68. The Pacers respond by taking a timeout. With Myles Turner out, the Wizards continued to dominate the paint making 42 of their points so far in the game there. Wizards and basketball fans overall got to see a...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook cites coming off bench for hamstring strain

SAN FRANCISCO -- Russell Westbrook said he "absolutely" believes that Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in L.A.'s preseason finale could have caused the hamstring strain he suffered that night. "I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," Westbrook said following...
