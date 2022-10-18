ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases

WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Whitley County man sentenced to 20 years in assault of young girl

WHITLETY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 56-year-old Whitley County man has been sentenced after court documents say he assaulted a young girl over the span of several years. Probable cause documents say police were called on June 16, 2021, by a resident who was reporting a child...
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Drunken Pursuit

(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 180 months for drug trafficking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 180 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after a guilty plea. Adrian L. Johnson, 50, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
fox32chicago.com

Indiana State Police K9 Zeus euthanized due to sudden illness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of their own — K9 Zeus. According to ISP, Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix who was on patrol for the last year with Trooper Logan Hensley on the Indiana Toll Road. Previously,...
WANE-TV

Man gravely hurt in shooting in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near their location. Additional officers responded to the area to search for the source of the shots. Shortly afterwards, multiple people called 911 to report a victim in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Stepmother enters new plea deal in beating death of 9-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The stepmother charged in the beating death of 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross in December of 2021 has entered into a new plea agreement. According to court documents, Alesha Miller, 31, is facing several felony charges in connection with Elijah’s death. The new plea agreement would dismiss one count of neglect of a dependent, with the three other counts to be served at the same time for a total of 35 years. The new plea deal calls for her to serve five more years than the plea deal Miller entered into in April of 2022.
abc57.com

Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
WANE-TV

Chicken leads Garrett police on ‘lengthy foot pursuit’

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A loose chicken led Garrett police on a “lengthy foot pursuit” through downtown Garrett Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Garrett Police Department. The post says police were called to the 200 block of S. Randolph St. to investigate “why...
wtvbam.com

Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
WIBC.com

Indiana Election Board Moves Poll Worker Data After Breach, Arrest

FT WAYNE, Ind.–No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
hometownnewsnow.com

Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs

(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
abc57.com

Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school

ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
WNDU

Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for suspects in an Elkhart shooting that happened on Oct. 7. The Elkhart Police Department is searching for suspects who are wanted in connection to a shooting at the 7-11 in the 400 block of N. Main Street. Anyone who can...
WANE-TV

FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
