FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The stepmother charged in the beating death of 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross in December of 2021 has entered into a new plea agreement. According to court documents, Alesha Miller, 31, is facing several felony charges in connection with Elijah’s death. The new plea agreement would dismiss one count of neglect of a dependent, with the three other counts to be served at the same time for a total of 35 years. The new plea deal calls for her to serve five more years than the plea deal Miller entered into in April of 2022.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO