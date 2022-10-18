Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OregonKristen WaltersMcminnville, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrivedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken in NE Ohio
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
KATU.com
Clark County officials identify two women in connection with Camas homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified two women found dead in two incidents, spanning two states. On October 9, 55-year-old Melissa J. Stephan of Oregon City was found dead in rural Camas, Washington. PAST COVERAGE | Real estate agent finds someone dead during Camas...
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
Freak weather events have been making headlines since early this week when a massive cold front brought more than a foot of snow to regions across Michigan and Wisconsin. However, farther west, dense fog had an especially tragic outcome, resulting in a near-60-car fatal pile-up between Salem and Eugene, Oregon.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
I you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, this article is definitely for your. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Man indicted on 25 felony charges, including attempted murder
A Klamath Falls man facing a slew of felony charges appeared in court on Wednesday following his alleged crime spree earlier this month that ended with a Hillsboro police officer shooting him.
KXL
Armed Robbery At Vancouver Pot Shop
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Clark County Sheriffs Office need your help identifying three armed robbery suspects. At around 11 o’clock Wednesday night, three masked suspects walked in to the Sticky’s Pot Shop, located at 9411 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver. One of the suspects, pointed a handgun...
Silverton (Oregon) star Jackson Pfeifer cherishing every moment of senior year after two years of injury: ‘Nothing for granted’
By Dan Brood Every game. Every practice. Every play. Every single moment. Jackson Pfeifer isn’t about to take any of it for granted. In fact, he’s extremely motivated, and extremely determined, to make the very most of every single second of his senior football season. That makes sense. After ...
kptv.com
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas...
Students at Reynolds High protest the school's reaction to shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Between 75 to 100 Reynolds High School students walked out Wednesday, a week after a shooting took place next to their school. Students and parents are upset with the way the school handled the situation. "They failed us,” said one Reynolds parent. “I didn't get a...
Newberg couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary
High school sweethearts Elton and Betty Denner were married in October 1942 before he enlisted in the Army Air CorpsNewberg residents Elton and Betty Denner celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary this week. After graduating from high school Elton, now 98, began studying engineering at Santa Ana College, but his education was interrupted when World War II broke out and he went to work for Douglas Aircraft. With military service imminent, the Santa Ana, California, natives and high school sweethearts were wed on Oct. 18, 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps' pilot training program, becoming an instructor on single-engine...
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
Portland State University receives a record-breaking $10 million gift
A record ten million dollar gift is heading to Portland State University.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
2 students injured after shooting near Jefferson High School
Two students were injured after a shooting near Jefferson High School Tuesday afternoon, according to Portland Public Schools.
travelawaits.com
11 Delicious Restaurants In Salem, Oregon — From Cajun And Creole Fare To Spanish Tapas
It should come as no surprise that Salem, Oregon, is home to a delicious dining scene. After all, the city in northwestern Oregon sits in the midst of the fertile Willamette Valley, is near the birthplace of the luscious marionberry, and is just an hour and a half drive from the seafood bounty of the Pacific Ocean.
hh-today.com
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
opb.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
