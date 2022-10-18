Read full article on original website
Related
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it can lead to...
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
Symptoms and Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder
sad woman (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)George Hodan. Like all personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exists on a continuum, from mild to severe. It affects women more than men and about two percent of the U.S. population. BPD is usually diagnosed in young adulthood when there has been a pattern of impulsivity and instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions. They may use alcohol, food, drugs, or other addiction to try to self-medicate their pain, but it only exacerbates it. To diagnose BPD, at least five of the following symptoms must be enduring and present in a variety of areas:
Healthline
Stendhal Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and More
Art can bring up many emotions, including joy, sadness, and anger. But is it possible to have significant mental or physical symptoms after an encounter with a piece of art?. This phenomenon is sometimes referred to as an art attack. The more official name is Stendhal syndrome. Read on to...
PsyPost
MDMA-assisted psychotherapy shows promise in the treatment of eating disorder symptoms
MDMA-assisted therapy reduces eating disorder symptoms in adults with severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that can have devastating physical and emotional consequences. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder are the most...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment
Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
labroots.com
Botox Can Relieve Depression & Anxiety, Now Researchers Know How
Botox, or botulinum toxin, might be most popularly known as a treatment for wrinkles; it's a neurotoxic agent produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, and works by causing a mild, local paralysis. Botox prevents a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine from being released by the ends of neurons, where they meet muscles to control movement. Botox is sometimes used to treat a variety of medical conditions that involve tension and muscle movement, such as migraine headaches, excessive sweating, and eye twitching. It also has mood altering effects and has been known to relieve anxiety, depression, and mood swings in those with borderline personality disorder.
psychologytoday.com
Hypnosis for the Treatment of Autism
An individual who is dealing with autism can develop anxiety or depression related to their difficulties with social interactions. Children with autism often have difficulty in controlling their emotions that are triggered by frustrating situations. Communication is a challenge for many people with autism because they fail to notice, process,...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Daytime Sleepiness in Parkinson’s Not Tied to Normal Sleep Patterns
Differing natural sleeping schedules, known as a person’s chronotype, do not associate with daytime sleepiness in people with Parkinson’s disease, a study reported. Rather, daytime sleepiness related most to the type of dopamine therapy that patients used. But no significant differences were evident between morning or evening chronotypes, or those who fit into a “neither” category, and Parkinson’s medication.
Binge eating is more common than anorexia or bulimia – but it remains a hidden and hard-to-treat disorder
For many people, the term “eating disorder” will bring to mind its two most familiar forms – anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa. What they may not realise, however, is that “binge eating disorder” is more common than the other two combined and can significantly reduce quality of life.
Healthline
Task Force Recommends Depression, Anxiety Screenings for Children
A federal task force is recommending that children be routinely screened for anxiety and depression. The task force members say children 12 to 18 years old should be screened for depression while children 8 to 18 be screened for anxiety. Experts say these types of screenings are increasingly important with...
Certain Class of Diabetes Meds Could Cut Dementia Risk
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An older class of type 2 diabetes drugs known as thiazolidinediones, or TZDs, may protect you from dementia down the road, according to new research. Thiazolidinediones, also known as glitazones, cut dementia risk by 22% among folks at high risk who also had mild or moderate type 2 diabetes when they took these medications for at least one year. Exactly how these diabetes...
Refinery29
I’m Being Prescribed Ketamine Treatment For My Brain Injury – Here’s What It’s Like
The first time I smoke weed, I am a teenager standing in a droughted riverbed with other nervous, coughing high schoolers. The first time I do ketamine, I am nearing the end of my twenties sitting in an armchair in a sterile doctor’s office with my mother holding my hand. I clutch a notebook to my chest and fish around in my purse for a pen to write down my thoughts. I babble to the technician and my mother, trying to calm my nerves. I listen to the directions: Blow your nose first, then tip your head back and spray the ketamine into your nostril while inhaling sharply. Repeat in the other nostril. Follow with another dose in five minutes. When I finish the first dose, I wonder if I’m standing on the edge of something good, something that will calm my aching brain, or if this is another shot in the inky dark of a brain injury.
Medical News Today
What to know about depression after a stroke
Around one-third of people who have had a stroke will experience depression. This can arise due to social isolation or biological factors. However, treatments, such as psychotherapy, antidepressants, and light therapy, can help. Depression after a stroke may. biochemical changes in the brain from injury resulting from the stroke. This...
What is multiple sclerosis, the illness causing Selma Blair's early 'Dancing' exit?
The actress Blair has been competing on the dance show for the past four weeks, but bowed out due to doctors' orders regarding her multiple sclerosis illness.
Medical News Today
Talk therapy may help people with dementia manage depression, anxiety symptoms
Many people with dementia also navigate mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Researchers from the University College London recently found that talk therapy helped 63% of people with dementia lower their depression or anxiety symptoms. The research team said that psychotherapy helped 40% of participants improve their symptoms...
Comments / 0