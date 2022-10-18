ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interesting Engineering

A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants

Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
Gillian May

Signs of Anxiety and Depression

Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Symptoms and Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder

sad woman (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)George Hodan. Like all personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exists on a continuum, from mild to severe. It affects women more than men and about two percent of the U.S. population. BPD is usually diagnosed in young adulthood when there has been a pattern of impulsivity and instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions. They may use alcohol, food, drugs, or other addiction to try to self-medicate their pain, but it only exacerbates it. To diagnose BPD, at least five of the following symptoms must be enduring and present in a variety of areas:
Healthline

Stendhal Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and More

Art can bring up many emotions, including joy, sadness, and anger. But is it possible to have significant mental or physical symptoms after an encounter with a piece of art?. This phenomenon is sometimes referred to as an art attack. The more official name is Stendhal syndrome. Read on to...
PsyPost

MDMA-assisted psychotherapy shows promise in the treatment of eating disorder symptoms

MDMA-assisted therapy reduces eating disorder symptoms in adults with severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that can have devastating physical and emotional consequences. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder are the most...
cohaitungchi.com

Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment

Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
labroots.com

Botox Can Relieve Depression & Anxiety, Now Researchers Know How

Botox, or botulinum toxin, might be most popularly known as a treatment for wrinkles; it's a neurotoxic agent produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, and works by causing a mild, local paralysis. Botox prevents a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine from being released by the ends of neurons, where they meet muscles to control movement. Botox is sometimes used to treat a variety of medical conditions that involve tension and muscle movement, such as migraine headaches, excessive sweating, and eye twitching. It also has mood altering effects and has been known to relieve anxiety, depression, and mood swings in those with borderline personality disorder.
psychologytoday.com

Hypnosis for the Treatment of Autism

An individual who is dealing with autism can develop anxiety or depression related to their difficulties with social interactions. Children with autism often have difficulty in controlling their emotions that are triggered by frustrating situations. Communication is a challenge for many people with autism because they fail to notice, process,...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Daytime Sleepiness in Parkinson’s Not Tied to Normal Sleep Patterns

Differing natural sleeping schedules, known as a person’s chronotype, do not associate with daytime sleepiness in people with Parkinson’s disease, a study reported. Rather, daytime sleepiness related most to the type of dopamine therapy that patients used. But no significant differences were evident between morning or evening chronotypes, or those who fit into a “neither” category, and Parkinson’s medication.
Healthline

Task Force Recommends Depression, Anxiety Screenings for Children

A federal task force is recommending that children be routinely screened for anxiety and depression. The task force members say children 12 to 18 years old should be screened for depression while children 8 to 18 be screened for anxiety. Experts say these types of screenings are increasingly important with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Wyoming News

Certain Class of Diabetes Meds Could Cut Dementia Risk

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An older class of type 2 diabetes drugs known as thiazolidinediones, or TZDs, may protect you from dementia down the road, according to new research. Thiazolidinediones, also known as glitazones, cut dementia risk by 22% among folks at high risk who also had mild or moderate type 2 diabetes when they took these medications for at least one year. Exactly how these diabetes...
Refinery29

I’m Being Prescribed Ketamine Treatment For My Brain Injury – Here’s What It’s Like

The first time I smoke weed, I am a teenager standing in a droughted riverbed with other nervous, coughing high schoolers. The first time I do ketamine, I am nearing the end of my twenties sitting in an armchair in a sterile doctor’s office with my mother holding my hand. I clutch a notebook to my chest and fish around in my purse for a pen to write down my thoughts. I babble to the technician and my mother, trying to calm my nerves. I listen to the directions: Blow your nose first, then tip your head back and spray the ketamine into your nostril while inhaling sharply. Repeat in the other nostril. Follow with another dose in five minutes. When I finish the first dose, I wonder if I’m standing on the edge of something good, something that will calm my aching brain, or if this is another shot in the inky dark of a brain injury.
Medical News Today

What to know about depression after a stroke

Around one-third of people who have had a stroke will experience depression. This can arise due to social isolation or biological factors. However, treatments, such as psychotherapy, antidepressants, and light therapy, can help. Depression after a stroke may. biochemical changes in the brain from injury resulting from the stroke. This...
Medical News Today

Talk therapy may help people with dementia manage depression, anxiety symptoms

Many people with dementia also navigate mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Researchers from the University College London recently found that talk therapy helped 63% of people with dementia lower their depression or anxiety symptoms. The research team said that psychotherapy helped 40% of participants improve their symptoms...

