Does Curl Queen's "The Glove" Transform Your Wash Day? Here's Our Honest Review
We put Curl Queen's The Glove to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. For those of us with natural curls, finding the right tools and accessories to prep, style, and maintain them can feel like a never-ending process. It may seem like you're always searching for the next product to upgrade your routine: wide-tooth combs, clips, Denman brushes, heat caps, satin scrunchies—the list goes on.
Aftershave vs. Cologne: The Byrdie Boy Guide to Finding Your Scent
Determining a signature fragrance is a lot like accepting someone as your soulmate: When you know, you know. “Fragrance is so visceral—you often know if you love it or hate it very quickly and can't quite put your finger on why,” says Dana Schmitt, a perfumer at Givaudan. But how do you arrive at that point? As in what smells good to you, and which of those chosen smells should be included in your signature fragrance? After all, a signature scent plays several key roles: it captures your essence and helps form your identity; it enters the room before you and tells your story in the enigmatic way only a fragrance can. “To wear a perfume is to communicate invisibly, and your signature scent tells exactly what you want it to say about you,” says Catharina Bergelin, co-founder of 19-69. Kilian Hennessy, founder of the renowned Kilian Paris fragrance house, shared a similar sentiment: “To me, in general, fragrances serve a lot of functions. It can be to feel protected, to feel confident, to comfort.”
I Tried the Super Glossy Lipstick Lady Gaga Wore on Tour—And I'm Obsessed
TikTok has convinced me to try many beauty products, from primers to perfumes. However, there's one product that has piqued my interest more than most: Haus Labs' Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer. The liquid lipstick's main draw is that it dries super glossy (think: ultra-shiny latex lips) and doesn't budge once you apply it.
Iota Is Bringing Nutritional Bodycare to the Masses
Many of us place a particular emphasis on our facial skincare routine, meticulously layering on serums and moisturizers in the morning and night. However, we often forget to extend that same care to our skin below the neck. Iota, a nutritional body care brand—this, according to the brand, means they focus on the skin’s pH, microbiome, et al—aims to bring greater awareness to comprehensive skin health.
Saie and Reformation Teamed Up to Create The Perfect Rosy Highlighter
You can spot a true Ref Girl’s effortlessly chic style almost a mile away, usually by her silky sundress or square-necked bustier. Reformation puts elegant simplicity at the forefront of its styles, leaving little room to wonder as to why the brand’s designs pair so well with a no-makeup-makeup look. Well, you can now rock the Reformation look from head to toe—the clothing brand has teamed up with cool-girl beauty brand, Saie, to release the High Glow Liquid Highlighter ($28), in the shade Ref Rose.
