Determining a signature fragrance is a lot like accepting someone as your soulmate: When you know, you know. “Fragrance is so visceral—you often know if you love it or hate it very quickly and can't quite put your finger on why,” says Dana Schmitt, a perfumer at Givaudan. But how do you arrive at that point? As in what smells good to you, and which of those chosen smells should be included in your signature fragrance? After all, a signature scent plays several key roles: it captures your essence and helps form your identity; it enters the room before you and tells your story in the enigmatic way only a fragrance can. “To wear a perfume is to communicate invisibly, and your signature scent tells exactly what you want it to say about you,” says Catharina Bergelin, co-founder of 19-69. Kilian Hennessy, founder of the renowned Kilian Paris fragrance house, shared a similar sentiment: “To me, in general, fragrances serve a lot of functions. It can be to feel protected, to feel confident, to comfort.”

2 DAYS AGO