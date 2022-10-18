Read full article on original website
Big Tex fire 2012: WFAA's breaking coverage from the State Fair
Big Tex burned down in a fire in 2012, ten years ago Wednesday, Oct. 19. This is WFAA's initial coverage of the fire at the State Fair of Texas.
Attorney General Ken Paxton opens lawsuit against Google for privacy violation
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Google for allegedly violating Texan's privacy. Paxton is accusing the tech giant of unlawfully capturing and using the biometric data of people in Texas without their consent. Paxton's lawsuit against Google claims the company has used products such as...
2022 Election: Latest on high-profile Georgia races
Challenger Stacey Abrams squared off in a debate with Gov. Brian Kemp. And that's not the only high-profile election this midterm.
Gov. Greg Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Texans seeking help for substance use can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. They can also access services available in their region through the Texas Health and Human Services website.
Public Utility Commission adopts new water disconnection rule amid cold weather emergencies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) on Thursday adopted new rules that prohibit non-municipal public water and sewer utilities from disconnecting customers during extreme cold weather emergencies. That means these utilities cannot disconnect service or issue late fees for nonpayment of bills during this type...
Texas among states with highest flu activity: Health experts are preparing for busy season
“We think this is going to be a bad year for the flu. We say that because there wasn’t hardly any flu last year. So, no natural immunity,” said Dr. David Winter.
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Eight weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Caught on camera: Halloween decorations stolen from homes across North Texas
DALLAS — Some families in North Texas are warning neighbors about suspected thieves targeting homes with Halloween decorations this holiday season. Videos posted on a variety of social media sites show people stealing different types of decorations from outside homes. Many people love Halloween. You can tell by the...
Oklahoma woman recovering after falling into hole
Police say the 32-year-old woman was walking when she fell in a hole. She spent hours screaming for help.
