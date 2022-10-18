ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Convicted felon arrested after two home invasions near Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Spokane County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Gorder after he broke into two homes near Airway heights. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gorder has 28 felony convictions and is now facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges. Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, Gorder entered...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KREM2

Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inmate who escaped from courthouse facing new charges

SPOKANE, Wash. — An inmate who escaped out of the Spokane County Courthouse is facing new charges. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund was set to make an appearance in court Tuesday on two misdemeanor charges. Deputies said he ran out of the court hearing and out of the building, but was taken into custody within...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington State Patrol seeks help investigating potential road rage shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking assistance investigating a potential road rage-induced shooting that occurred Oct. 9 near the Division Street exit of westbound I-90. According to a release from WSP, a shooting happened in that area at about 9 a.m. Washington State Patrol Detective...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police have arrested the suspect they were looking for and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Last Updated: Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident

NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA

