FOX 28 Spokane
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody...
FOX 28 Spokane
Convicted felon arrested after two home invasions near Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Spokane County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Gorder after he broke into two homes near Airway heights. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gorder has 28 felony convictions and is now facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges. Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, Gorder entered...
Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
Inmate who escaped from courthouse facing new charges
SPOKANE, Wash. — An inmate who escaped out of the Spokane County Courthouse is facing new charges. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund was set to make an appearance in court Tuesday on two misdemeanor charges. Deputies said he ran out of the court hearing and out of the building, but was taken into custody within...
KHQ Right Now
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
Inmate Who Fled from Court Hearing Tuesday Morning is Captured, Now Facing Felony Escape Charge
SPOKANE - A 38-year-old man who fled from a court hearing in Spokane Tuesday morning has been located and is back in police custody. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Alex J. Heglund, who was being held on two misdemeanor charges, fled from his court appearance at approximately 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in an attempt to escape.
Spokane police capture inmate who went out of the courthouse after eluding officers
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County Jail inmate was taken back into jail after he eluded officers while heading into court for hearing. According to officers, the inmate, identified as 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, was out of the Spokane County Courthouse for about 20 minutes before police caught him.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Guillermo Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol seeks help investigating potential road rage shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking assistance investigating a potential road rage-induced shooting that occurred Oct. 9 near the Division Street exit of westbound I-90. According to a release from WSP, a shooting happened in that area at about 9 a.m. Washington State Patrol Detective...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
KHQ Right Now
Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycl…
Victim in Spokane Valley stabbing was related to suspect, documents reveal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his cousin in Spokane Valley on Friday told police he stabbed the victim in self-defense. However, investigators said the evidence from the scene of the altercation contradicts that claim, according to court documents. 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery
A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department officer’s head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar...
FOX 28 Spokane
Community fears Northwest Boulevard after vehicle-pedestrian collision sends child to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – From night to day, you can see cars racing by on Northwest Boulevard, arguably one of the most dangerous roads in Spokane. “It’s very scary,” Martina Mulvey said. Mulvey is 33 years old, yet after hearing the news of Monday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision, which...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police have arrested the suspect they were looking for and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Last Updated: Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man.
KHQ Right Now
Officer involved shootings up 14% from last year
Officer involved shootings are increasing across the nation including here in Spokane. The Associated Press reports officer involved shootings are up 14% from last year.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
