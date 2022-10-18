Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
67 Illinois schools receive water bottle-filling stations, including Madison County
Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation award 2022 H20 On the Go grants. Sixty-seven Illinois schools will receive new water bottle-filling stations to encourage students to drink more water as part of the third round of H2O On the Go funding, a grant program created by Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation.
Illinois Business Journal
Low water levels, barge limits impact grain shipments in Mississippi, Ohio river valleys
Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest, when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in the latest chapter of a season that’s been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the Lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
