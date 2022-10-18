ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Gizmodo

23-Year-Old 'Crypto King' Has Luxury Cars Seized After $35 Million of Investor Money Vanishes

Five luxury cars, including two BMWs, two McLarens, and a Lamborghini, have been seized from 23-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-described “crypto king” of Canada, during bankruptcy proceedings according to a new report from the CBC. But those cars are only worth a fraction of the $35 million that Pleterski allegedly took from investors who thought he’d make them rich in the cryptocurrency market, and it’s not clear whether they’ll ever see their money again.
CNET

You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It

If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
KYW News Radio

Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu

As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
