This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPrinceton, WV
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
WDBJ7.com
Branch Group is showing girls they can be construction workers too
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls in the Star City will be construction workers for a day. Branch Group is partnering with Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline for “G.I.R.L Construction Experience” to give girls a unique opportunity. This Saturday 100 girls from ages 5 to 18 will be able...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County hosts community input meetings for River Greenway feasibility plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is hosting community input meetings Wednesday and Thursday about extending the River Greenway. Transportation officials are looking for feedback on adding and renovating potential routes along Roanoke’s Greenway. The goal of the project is to expand the Greenway from Green Hill Park to...
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County Humane Society sees positives following move to central location
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dogs and cats in the Floyd County Humane Society have a new central location to live in while they wait for their forever homes. “The dogs are much calmer because they can go outside and their runs, they have more space and instead of being in a small kennel inside all day,” FCHS Volunteer Mary Weeks said.
WDBJ7.com
Science Museum of Western Virginia celebrates 52 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia had planned to celebrate 50 years in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “We decided we’re going to delay it and we’re going to celebrate tonight and honor our founders. I don’t know if many people know, but we’re the oldest science museum in the state of Virginia,” said Mary Roberts-Baako, executive director of the Science Museum of Western Virginia.
Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries
FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia. The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living. It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown […]
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
WDBJ7.com
MVP opponents focus attention on exposed pipe
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Four years after the start of construction, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are raising concerns about the integrity of pipe that continues to sit exposed on the project’s right-of-way. In Franklin County, Air 7 provided a birds’ eye view of pipe that’s been...
WDBJ7.com
Scarecrow Trail returns to Town of Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - There are some new neighbors hanging out around town in Rocky Mount and they would love for you to go see them. The annual scarecrow trail has returned. You can drive or walk around to see all the creative faces, some scary and others friendly.
Veterans Voices: Back of the Dragon Welcome Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Did you know one of the beloved staples of Tazewell County was created by a veteran? The Back of the Dragon Welcome Center is a destination for riding enthusiasts – 32 miles of winding curves and unparalleled excitement. And a labor of love of a local veteran who wanted to continue to serve […]
WDBJ7.com
Total Action for Progress honors organization’s founder and kicks off donation campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress (TAP) kicked off this year’s donation campaign and honored two award recipients Tuesday morning. Dozens of Roanoke Valley community members gathered to remember the legacy of TAP’s founder, Cabell Brand. The current president and CEO explained how the award is one way to honor the work Brand did for the Roanoke community.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
WDBJ7.com
Women’s Resource Center celebrates 45th anniversary
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley is celebrating its 45th year. Executive Director Laura Beth Weaver talks about the anniversary of the organization providing programs and services to adult and child victims of sexual and domestic violence. She talks about the services they offer and how people can access them, and discusses what she sees as trends in the world of domestic and sexual violence advocacy.
WDBJ7.com
7@four goes live at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four devoted its entire hour October 19 to a tour of Layman Family Farms in Blue Ridge, with a 10-acre corn maize, pumpkin patch and family activities. Below are all seven broadcast segments from the special show.
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Village mompreneurs hold roundtable chat
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Women are balancing the roles of mother and entrepreneur, and on Here @ Home, Natalie sat down with several of the women business leaders who own shops in Grandin Village. She talked to them about how they jumped into being business owners, the challenges and how...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County ACAC waiving adoption fees on Oct. 22
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking to add a dog to your family, Oct. 22 at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center might be a good opportunity. All dog adoption fees are being waived through a partnership with Subaru. Right now, the center says the...
WDBJ7.com
Giles County applying for broadband funding
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County is working to provide broadband access to the entire county. The county has submitted an application for more than $34 million in Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funds to increase broadband access. Right now, there are more than 5,000 homes that Giles County would like...
WDBJ7.com
Wicked Acres Fall Festival proceeds help boy in wheelchair
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wicked Acres Fall Festival runs every weekend in October in Salem. You will find hay rides, a corn maze, face-painting, a water balloon sling shot, a costume contest, pumpkin painting, vendors and more. Proceeds the weekend of October 22 will help Carlito Jacobus, who has...
Three local counties bring water system to area in need
Raleigh, Mercer, and Summers counties are coming together to bring a water system to a rural area that needs it. The Counties of Raleigh, Mercer and Summers have agreed to fund a plan to connect the communities from Camp Creek in Mercer County and the community of Dunns to the Cool Ridge Public Service District. Raleigh […]
