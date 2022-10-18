ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TechCrunch

Google introduces a revamped Family Link app along with a web version

The company first introduced Family Link in 2017 to allow parents to monitor and set limits on children’s screen time and app usage. It also allows guardians to lock children’s Android and Chromebook devices at a set “bedtime.” Google updated the parental control platform with pandemic-related features like the “always allowed” app for learning last year.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion

The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
ZDNet

How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC

You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
TechCrunch

Google’s Android Go for entry-level phones is now on 250 million devices

To mark the occasion, the search giant has also announced the new Android 13 (Go Edition) that delivers several premium features for the affordable smartphone lineups. The company said one of the key updates shipping with this version is Google Play System Updates for Android Go devices. This will allow consumers to receive some essential updates timely and on the fly without having to wait for the handset’s phonemakers to issue them.
itechpost.com

Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates

Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
TechRadar

Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip

Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
Android Police

How to change app icons on Android

Customization is a key strength of Android. You can customize the best Android smartphones as you like, including using a custom launcher, changing the system font, and trying different system themes. That's not it, though. You can even change app icons on your device as per your liking. Wondering how? Read the guide below to find out.
PC Magazine

Adobe Unveils Substance 3D Modeler at Max 2022 Conference

The annual Adobe Max conference, which is taking place both in-person in Los Angeles and online from Oct. 18-20, includes news about significant updates to nearly all the applications in its Creative Cloud suite, as well as the launch of a new application, Substance 3D Modeler. Expect a slew of...
TechCrunch

Redditors have created millions of crypto wallets to buy NFT avatars

Today during a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt, Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat revealed that over three million Redditors have used Reddit’s Vault blockchain wallet to create over three million crypto wallets to date. Most of those — 2.5 million — were created to purchase NFT avatars that can be used as profile pics on the platform, he said.
TechCrunch

Zapier extends its automation service with first-party database and UI tools

Today, the company’s users often use services like Google Sheets as their database, Zapier to essentially create the business logic and then maybe Salesforce or Trello as a kind of front-end to these workflows. In an interview ahead of today’s announcement, Zapier co-founder and president Mike Knoop noted that about half of the service’s usage these days consists of these software-type use cases. But that’s also a very brittle system, where any chance in the spreadsheet will cause the whole system to stop working.
TechCrunch

Netflix results confirm we’re not in 2021 anymore

Plenty has been written about Netflix’s good results, how much it has to do with its content strategy and how it compares to rivals like Disney+. But for this column, we’re more interested in how the markets reacted: with a virtual clap. The Exchange explores startups, markets and...
Phone Arena

Best lock screen widgets for iOS 16

With iOS 16, Apple introduced customizable lock screen widgets, quite a big addition to the iOS operating system that, honestly speaking, flipped up the iPhone customization game on its head. Paired with the Always-On display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, lock screen widgets are now an integral and rather useful part of Apple's platform.
TechCrunch

Musixmatch launches a podcast platform for transcription driven by AI and community

While there are millions of podcast shows and episodes available for listeners, Musixmatch argues that podcast search is broken. As a result, it suggests a lot of great podcasts don’t get connected to potential fans. So it’s using its experience in training AI models through lyrics and leveraging its NLP (natural language processing) expertise to improve podcast transcription, search, discovery and sharing.
Phone Arena

Google Family Link gets location tracking plus better screen time limiting features

If you are a parent with a small child, you probably want to have as much supervision as possible over your kid's online activity. This is why, in 2017, Google released Family Link, an app that allows parents to manage how their children use their Android devices. If you have never used it before, now is the time to test it because Google is currently rolling out an update that gives the app a new look and a new set of features.
TechCrunch

Google is finally making Chrome tablet-friendly

Google has rolled out an update to Chrome for Android tablets that introduces new features such as a side-by-side view for improved tab navigation and the ability to drag-and-drop information out of Chrome. The side-by-side view will help users navigate between tabs by swiping across the address bar (as shown...
technewstoday.com

How Do I Add Another User to My Gmail Account

Having to switch back and forth between multiple accounts can be a very tedious task. It is much easier to manage emails for multiple accounts through a primary Gmail account. You can add both Gmail and non-Gmail accounts to your primary Gmail account. However, adding a Gmail account is a much simpler process as compared to other emails. If you wish to add an additional email account to your primary Gmail account then follow this guide.
daystech.org

Google Pixel Watch review: a good first attempt | Google

Google’s first Pixel smartwatch is lastly right here after years of ready, integrating the corporate’s Fitbit health-tracking tech and hoping to tackle Samsung and the dominant Apple Watch. The Pixel Watch prices £339 ($350/A$549) and, whereas designed as a companion for the corporate’s smartphones, it should work with...

