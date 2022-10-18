If you are a parent with a small child, you probably want to have as much supervision as possible over your kid's online activity. This is why, in 2017, Google released Family Link, an app that allows parents to manage how their children use their Android devices. If you have never used it before, now is the time to test it because Google is currently rolling out an update that gives the app a new look and a new set of features.

15 HOURS AGO